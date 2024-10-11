Kamala Harris has had a disastrous performance as VP since 2020, and it is odd that she was able to secure the right to run for president with this poor track record.

One would think that Kamala Harris would at least try to make up for her disadvantage by choosing one of the more reputable DNC members. Instead, she has decided to bet the farm on Walz, a lackluster politician with a spotty track record and a history of making dishonest statements.

However, Kamala Harris was appointed in a rush, and it also turns out that the decision to choose her VP was very rushed, assuming she even had the liberty to have a say in this topic.

In recent weeks, Walz has embarrassed himself and the DNC, and Kamala Harris is likely beginning to deeply regret her mistake. Trump, on the other hand, recently noted that he drafted one of the best vice presidents.

Why Walz: Sleep Deprived Regret