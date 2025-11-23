Montage Shows Democrats Shut Down The Government For Leverage

Trump Derangement Syndrome means real pain for those who are impacted by the wrath of the infected.

TDS renders the contaminated irrational, but that doesn’t mean they can’t come up with a plan that causes chaos when unleashed.

That’s what happened with the longest government shutdown in American history. The Democrats came up with a plan to leverage Trump into submission.

They didn’t count on the fact that the only leverage they had was to punish the American people by mucking up the economy.

What did they get out of it? Nothing.

That’s irrational.

According to Leftist lapdog PBS, “The shutdown created a cascade of troubles for many Americans.”

Troubles, as in not getting paid.

“Throughout the shutdown, at least 670,000 federal employees were furloughed, while about 730,000 others were working without pay, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center.”

Airlines canceled more than 9,000 flights across the U.S. due to staffing issues caused by the shutdown.

TDS in action is dangerously irrational, and it leaves the American people holding the bag.

What’s even more irrational is that the Democrats went on record and admitted the shutdown was purely political and that they knew Americans would suffer because of it.

TDS On Parade

End Wokeness posted a montage where “Democrat leaders admit on tape that they shut the government as leverage.”

“Leverage, leverage, leverage,” the Democrats bragged.

The scary thing is that most Americans blamed Trump for the shutdown.

“Blame for the shutdown remained overwhelmingly consistent over the last six weeks: Americans continued to place the blame on President Trump and Republicans in Congress (48%) more than Democrats in Congress (34%), including independents by 22 points,” according to Navigator.

The Left has long held mainstream media in its sway. TDS spreads through multimedia and is at epidemic proportions.

Naming Names

In an effort to stave off the stupidity symptomatic of TDS, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson posted a press release with the headline, “Democrats Admit the Truth: Their Shutdown is About ‘Leverage,’ Not the American People.”

The press release included both the names of the Democrats who admitted to playing the leverage game and links to the sources that captured them in the act.

“WASHINGTON — Democrats in Congress have now voted 14 times to keep the government closed,” the press release begins.

“Since the shutdown began, Democrats have cycled through excuses and lies—first claiming that they didn’t cause it, then it was about ‘health care,’ then it was about ‘Trump,’” Johnson continued.

Call it plausible deniability on steroids.

“But over time,” Johnson observed, “they’ve admitted what this is really about: power and political leverage.”

“Behind closed doors and in public interviews, top Democrat leaders have been caught admitting the truth—that their shutdown is a political weapon, not a policy disagreement.”

“They’ve acknowledged that the pain inflicted on working families is leverage and a cynical tool to appease the far-left activists driving their agenda.”

It can’t be any clearer: the Radical Left is now calling the shots in the Democratic Party.

And the people are falling for it.

Admitted socialist and jihadist sympathizer Zohran Mamdani won the NYC mayoral race by a margin of almost 9 points over former New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an Independent.

It may be NYC, a blue stronghold, but a socialist Muslim sympathizer beating a well-known former Democrat is telling. The Radical Left is on the rise.

Hoping to shake Americans out of their stupor, Johnson named names:

IN THEIR OWN WORDS

SENATE MINORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER

“Every day gets better for us,”

HOUSE DEMOCRAT WHIP KATHERINE CLARK

“Of course there will be families that are going to suffer… but it is one of the few leverage times we have.”

HOUSE DEMOCRAT CAUCUS CHAIR PETE AGUILAR

“We understand this is not easy, and this is going to be painful…”

DEMOCRAT SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS

“If you reopen the government, we lose our leverage”

DEMOCRAT SENATOR CHRIS COONS

“… Frankly this is our only moment of leverage and although a very unpleasant tool to use…”

SENIOR DEMOCRAT AIDE

DEMOCRAT REP. EMILIA SYKES

“We know that people are going to suffer if we don’t open the government… And I’m just going to make it as plain as possible: people will go hungry.”

DEMOCRAT SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE

[Shutting down the government is] “the only lever we have,”

SENATE DEMOCRAT SOURCE

“We would have enough votes if people were not terrified of getting the guillotine.”

UNNAMED DEMOCRAT SENATOR

“’People are going to get hammered’ if they vote for the House-passed bill to reopen the government.”

The proof is there for the people to see: Democrats are run by the Radical Left. When the Radical Left is in power, the people suffer—just look at the 20th century.

Will they see it before it’s too late?

Only if it gets in front of them—despite the mainstream media.

Speaker Johnson and conservatives on social media are trying, but it remains to be seen how many people are listening.