Melania Trump Brings 1,500 Tech Subscriptions and 100 Robotics Kits to Rural North Carolina Students

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The First Lady announces a major tech donation partnership benefiting students in Ashe County, North Carolina.

First Lady Melania Trump announced a significant partnership benefiting students in Ashe County, North Carolina. “BE BEST, Fostering the Future, and NVIDIA have joined together to provide 1,500 students in Ashe County with StudyFetch subscriptions,” she said.

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Software for 1,500, Hardware for the Rest

The announcement didn’t stop at software access. Melania continued, “We have also arranged to provide 100 Jetson Nano developer kits for the young ones here at Mountain View Elementary, as well as for other schools in the district.”

That’s a meaningful combination — 1,500 students gaining access to AI-powered study tools through StudyFetch, paired with 100 hands-on robotics development kits landing directly in classrooms across the district. Software for comprehension, hardware for creation.

A Challenge With Some Personality

Melania didn’t just hand over the equipment and walk away. She gave the students at Mountain View Elementary a specific challenge: build something that has never existed before — and if it happens to be a robot, roll it right into the White House.

It’s the kind of detail that turns a donation announcement into something students might actually remember. A real deadline, a real destination, and a real incentive to build something worth showing off.

Rural Schools, Major Tech Partners

What stands out about this partnership is where it’s landing. Ashe County isn’t a major metro tech hub — it’s rural North Carolina, the kind of community that doesn’t always see this level of investment from companies like NVIDIA. Pairing BE BEST and Fostering the Future with a chipmaker known globally for AI hardware brings serious resources directly to a district that might otherwise wait years for this kind of access.

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