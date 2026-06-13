Repeated primary elections that resulted in defeats for anti-Trump candidates sent a clear message to those who have been stating repeatedly that the America First Movement was no longer relevant.

Multiple longtime political families saw their influence diminished rapidly during the most recent elections. The pattern of defeat for anti-Trump candidates was easy to follow, even for casual observers.

Potential shifts in the balance of power in the coming weeks based on the outcome of the last elections are likely to be far greater than anyone can imagine at present.

What does the future hold? We preview potential fates below for our subscribers.