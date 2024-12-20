The Left–laboring under the misconception that language creates reality–just got kicked in the teeth by reality–again.

The Left wants you to believe that men can be women because they say they are. They can’t. They want you to buy into the bull that white people are all racists. They aren’t. They’ve tried their damndest to make you think Donald Trump is synonymous with Adolph Hitler. He isn’t.

The Left isn't only consistently wrong, they’re deranged to the point of believing being wrong is the right thing to do. When someone tells you good is evil and evil is good, it’s a good idea to run like you’re running away from hell–because you are.