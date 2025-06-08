People who constantly lie in an attempt to create a warped reality in line with their ideological views inevitably succumb to mental health issues. Anyone with common sense knows this.

If a person realizes they are mentally unstable, they either seek help or go further down the rabbit hole into the realm of madness.

Liberals have gone down the rabbit hole and are announcing to the world that they know they are insane.

Eric Daugherty of FLVoice News posted a report by Silver Bulletin about people who self-reported their mental health by political ideology.

Here’s a breakdown of the results:

"Excellent" mental health: Conservative: 51% (+31); Liberal: 20%

"Poor" mental health: Liberal: 45% (+26); Conservative: 19%

Liberal is a synonym for Leftist in today’s political arena. According to the study, Leftists are more than twice as likely to say they have mental health issues, and conservatives are more than twice as likely to say they are doing just fine.

Trump Derangement Syndrome may have accelerated an inherent defect in liberal DNA, but they were crazy long before Trump came along.

A Legacy of Madness

Jimmy Carter served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981. Trump was busy building his real estate empire at the time.

Carter’s legacy–may God rest his soul–is one of economic misery, weakness, and embarrassment on the world stage. He left the country in its most vulnerable position of the post-World War II era. Would a sane perosn do this?

Bill Clinton, president from 1993 to 2000, said, "It depends on what the meaning of the word 'is' is," in his grand jury testimony in the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Using “is” to define “is” is the mark of circular reasoning that leads to madness if left unchecked.

And then there was Obama. The worst event of his presidency–which lasted from 2009 to 2017–was the Benghazi tragedy.

More telling, however, was Obama’s candid admission of what he thinks about America.

"They get bitter,” said the presidential hopeful in 2008, “they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren't like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations."

So spoke the globalist Obama to the American working class he despises.

It’s all madness. Ruining America’s reputation through weakness, twisting words, cheating, or admitting that you don't put stock in the Bible or the Second Amendment are all un-American.

An un-American American president should be an oxymoron. Oxymorons don’t make sense. When you don't make sense, you are disconnected from reality. That’s madness.

That’s the Leftist legacy: madness.

Conservative Sanity

Thomas Aquinas (1225-1274) maintained that a statement is true if and only if it accurately describes the way things are in reality.

The statement, “The horse is galloping along the beach at sunset” can only be true if the horse in question is actually galloping along the stated beach at sunset.

Philosophers call it the correspondence theory of truth. It’s a conservative position, and it's a synonym for common sense.

“Is” means is only when it is “is”, which is always. In other words, Clinton’s statement is absurd because it does not have multiple meanings. That means it can’t be true.

Leftists don't accept the correspondence theory of truth, where what is said must correspond to what is to be true. They think they can create truth by using words in whatever way suits their purpose. Madness.

Conservatives, on the other hand, respect traditions like traditional family values because they have been handed down through time which attests to the truth contained within them. This is sanity.

Around 86% of conservatives identify with a religion. Religious people are more likely to self-describe as “very happy” in the United States, because they aren't consumed every moment of every day by thinking about themselves and how to shape reality in their image.

According to Tucker Carlson, “Modern liberals hate Christianity, not because it's repressive, but because they are. Any religion that puts God before government is, by definition, a threat to their power. Most offensive of all, Christianity specifically rejects their most cherished dogma, which is racial hierarchy. The Christian message is the opposite of the equity agenda.”

According to a 2024 Pew Research Center poll, 83% of conservatives prioritize protecting gun rights, and 79% of Democrats prioritize controlling gun ownership.

There’s plenty more evidence, but the comparison is clear: Leftists suffer from mental illness because they have grown to despise America. They despise America because they hate God and guns, among other things, that made America great to begin with.

Conservatives identify with the MAGA movement because it reflects the mantra “God, family, country,” time tested truths.

If the miserable Left wants to feel a bit better in the noggin, they should go out and buy Bibles and guns and learn how to use them.

Don't count on them doing it, though. Leftists like rabbit holes that lead to the same madness Alice found in a Wonderland that didn't make sense.