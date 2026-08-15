While opponents of President Trump are working to create new “grievances” for his base to argue over before the battle lines are clearly defined.

A large number of pieces of opposition research have recently been sent to media outlets with One primary objective: create friction among some of Trump’s most loyal supporters while there is still time to stop them.

This would allow those same corrupted institutions which have long sought to regain control of the government to strengthen their hold. Any divisions within the conservative movement provide additional opportunities for the same entrenched interests to gain more control.

Video that opponents are trying to get spread

These newest examples of opposition research rely primarily upon quick, often misleading, video clips intended to create anger without providing all relevant context.

Their purpose is simply to divide rather than engage in honest dialogue. While many of Trump’s most loyal supporters have endured years of lawfare and media deception, they are currently being tested with selective outrage, as well as being reminded of the broader struggle.

Those individuals spreading these video clips do not concern themselves with the policy outcome. All they wish to accomplish is reduce the size of the coalition which poses a threat to their own self-interests.

For how much longer will the movement continue to permit outside voices to dictate the nature of their internal discussions?