From the moment that President Trump entered the political arena, crooked forces hiding in the shadows saw him as a threat.

They were terrified of a politician who truly cared about the people’s best interests. Even more so, the deep state became even more fearful once they realized Trump couldn’t be bought off.

Ever since that time, there have been continuous efforts to take him down in one way or another. During the 2016 presidential election, the deep state illegally spied on Trump’s campaign with the assistance of the Clintons and Obamas.

Then, in 2020, they rigged the White House race, while gaslighting Americans who pointed this out. During the 2024 presidential election, the deep state attempted to assassinate Trump while he was speaking before a crowd of supporters.

The list goes on and on, with each desperate act getting increasingly more troublesome. However, as all this transpires, the crooked establishment has been gradually working to normalize support for killing President Trump.

This New Rutgers Story is a Major Problem

Attempts to take out Trump for good go far beyond the most obvious, aforementioned examples. They also involve using media tactics to indoctrinate the public into supporting this.

According to recent findings from Rutgers, over 55% of Americans who call themselves “left of center” believe the assassination of Trump would be justified. Just over 48% even said the same thing about business magnate Elon Musk.

For years, the left has continuously spread lies about President Trump. During the assassination attempt last year, leftists complained about the shooter “missing” his target.

Americans watched TikTok videos go viral of people complaining that if only the shooter were more “accurate” and hit Trump in the head, the country would finally be rid of him.

With that sentiment in mind, the Rutgers findings aren’t all that shocking. Though they’re still concerning and every single patriot needs to be aware.

How long will it be before the deep state ups the ante and organizes another attack on the president’s life? What happens when another unhinged leftist tries to assassinate Trump or those who are close to him?

These are just some of many questions that everyone needs to be asking and thinking about.

The Threat Extends to Trump Supporters as Well