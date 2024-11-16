Scroll through your X feed this week and you’ll inevitably find videos showcasing liberal tears. The leftists are furious after Trump landed a decisive victory over Kamala Harris.

The win tastes even sweeter considering the lawfare waged against Trump these past couple years.

The Political Left is Imploding

Turn on the View, watch CNN or flip the channel to MSNBC and you’ll find distraught commentators. Some social media users have even broken down into tears.

The “liberal tears” videos going viral on X will become memes in the months and years to come. There’s a good chance those tears will become permanent in 2028 and beyond. Americans voted Republicans into the Oval Office, Senate, and House of Representatives.

As long as conservative leaders steady Biden’s sinking ship, they’ll likely retain power for another election cycle. Ideally, the liberal tears will eventually transform into a dry face with a smile amidst a revitalized economy.

Hollywood Celebs and Everyday People are Breaking Down

The announcement of Trump’s victory triggered Hollywood elites into epic meltdowns that will be rewound and replayed for years. Jamie Lee Curtis, an Oscar-winning actress, had one of the most explosive implosions of all.