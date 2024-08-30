The left’s attempt to paint Kamala Harris as a moderate Democrat is like dressing up the devil as an angel of light. It’s that bad.

Not only is Harris not a moderate, she’s also not a Democrat. When compared to old schoolers like John F. Kennedy and the long line of Democrats who came before the rise of her brother-in-arms Barrack Obama, Harris is a radical leftist.

Kamala Harris is a Marxist, so much so that she should be nicknamed “Kommie Kamala.”

If Harris were to be named the next President of the United States, it would no longer be the America handed down by the Founding Fathers via the Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights, and the Constitution. It will be the United Marxist States of America.

As useful idiot Joe Biden is fond of saying, “That’s no joke. That’s not hyperbole.” If Kommie Kamala succeeds in her quest to become the leader of the most powerful nation in the world, the joke will be on us. Not the “Ha, Ha” kind of joke but a killing joke that will make every American weep.

Coming up Commie

Author and filmmaker Trevor Loudan, who has extensively researched Kommie Kamala, states it plain: “The evidence is clear: Kamala Harris is deeply connected to communist ideologies and individuals.”

It all starts at home. Harris' father, Don Harris, was an affirmative action Marxist economist hired at Stanford University.

Don Harris, a Jamaican, and Shyamala Gopalan of India attended Berkley together in the 1960s. They became involved with the far-left Marxist Afro-American Association. The AAA supported the likes of Fidel Castro and Che Guevera.

Two of its members, Bobby Seale and Huey Newton, broke off from the Afro-American Association to form the pro-China, highly militant Black Panthers. Today’s Black Lives Matter is the latest iteration of the radical leftist group.

Kamala’s early years were spent immersed in a household swimming with Marxist sharks. Aristotle is said to have written, “Give me a child until he is seven and I will show you the man.”

In Don and Shyamala’s case, it would be, “Give me Kamala’s first seven years and I will show you a Communist.”

The Maturing Marxist

Kamala grew up, went to college, and then had an affair with an influential older married man, Willie Brown Jr., a communist sympathizer. Brown is old enough to be Kamala’s father. It sounds like young Kamala may have had some daddy issues.

Whatever the case, the fruit doesn’t fall far from the Communist tree.

Red State contributor Siaka Massaquoi noted that “Willie Brown is widely regarded as one of the Chinese Communist Party's best friends in the San Francisco Bay Area.”

Harris has ties to Steve Phillips, a member of the pro-Chinese communist group League of Revolutionary Struggle, according to Loudan. Phillips used his connections to wealth to help fund Harris's political career, “just as he did for Barack Obama, Cory Booker, Stacey Abrams and others.”

Doug Emhoff, Kamala’s husband, works for a law firm with extensive ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

This is just scratching the surface. Kommie Kamala has extensive communist ties that cannot be denied. But deny them — or, better yet, bury them under a false narrative by painting her as a moderate angel coming down from heaven to rid the world of Dark Lord Donald Trump — Harris’ Marxist handlers will.

The Marxist Tongue

Kommie Kamala has an Achilles’ heel: her mouth. The Commie collective controlling her is trying to keep her on script at all costs. Why? Because when Harris goes off script her true self comes out: a shallow, vain, Marxist wannabe who would sell out anybody to get ahead in her real-life Game of Thrones.

Remember Wille Brown? Back in 2019 — when Harris first ran for president and had to drop out because, well, nobody liked her — Brown told the San Francisco Chronicle, “Yes, we dated. It was more than 20 years ago. Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker.”

“And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco. I have also helped the careers of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, and a host of other politicians,” he bragged.

“The difference is that Harris is the only one who, after I helped her, sent word that I would be indicted if I ‘so much as jaywalked’ while she was D.A. That’s politics for ya.”

Kommie Kamala doesn't care what happens to you as long as it helps her gain and keep the ultimate prize Marxist prize: The president’s seat in the Oval Office.

When Kamala does go off script, the familiar Marxist philosophy she was raised on bubbles up to prove she is a puppet of higher-level Marxist operatives. She’s the perfect useful idiot.

In one example of her Red Army colors coming to the fore, in an interview on Fox News Harris said, "When you see our kids, and I truly believe that they are our children, they are the children of our country, of our communities, I mean our future is really bright.”

Childless Kamala, like all Marxists, thinks the children of America belong to the state. If she somehow claims victory in the 2024 presidential election, she will be Queen Mother to all. A childless mother of all does not make Kommie Kamala an angel of light heralding a bright future, just the opposite

Know this: to become the Queen Mother of Marxists — even if it is an empty title because she is a puppet of the collective — Kamala Harris is more than willing to sell her soul.

Abandon all hope, you who enter there.