If you love Trump, you realize he’s realigning the world to Make America Great Again.

If you hate him, you stay up at night wondering what he will do next.

The late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hated Trump.

That’s why the chant Marg bar Amrika—Death to America—has been a staple political slogan in Iran since the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

The Iranian Revolution was a popular uprising that toppled the monarchy and led to the establishment of an Islamic republic.

Ali Hosseini Khamenei was a Shia cleric and the second supreme leader of Iran from 1989 until he was killed in the 2026 U.S./Israeli Operation Epic Fury.

Khamenei held the title Ayatollah, and he reigned as supreme leader for 36 years and six months—the longest-serving head of state in West Asia at the time of his death.

Needless to say, if hardliner Islamists have been chanting “Death to America” for half a century, they hate Trump because they don’t want to see America made great again.

The leaders of Iran hate America, Israel, and their people.

Ali Khamenei sponsored terrorism against the West, including the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, which slaughtered 1200 people, including over 40 Americans. It was one of the worst terrorist attacks in history.

Iran has been implicated in hundreds of targeted assassinations and attacks across more than 40 countries since 1979.

Between October 2023 and November 2024, Iran and its proxies have committed over 180 attacks against U.S. forces in the Middle East.

Killing Iranians

Still worse, the Iranian regime is notorious for killing its own citizens if they dare to disagree with it.

In the most recent crackdown in January, the Iranian government acknowledged more than 3,000 of its citizens had died due to political and economic protests hammered down by the regime.

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency says it has verified more than 6,000 dead and has more than 17,000 more recorded deaths under investigation, giving a possible total of about 22,000.

Estimates from doctors based outside Iran range up to 33,000 or more.

Morgues, graveyards, and hospitals around Iran tell a gruesome story about how authorities have made concerted efforts to conceal the horror of mass murder.

There are accounts of “bodies being transported in ice-cream vans and meat trucks; piles of the dead being hastily buried; and hundreds of bodies apparently disappearing from Iran’s network of forensic facilities.”

“From a medical standpoint,” says one anonymous doctor who fears reprisal, “the injuries we observed demonstrate a brutality without limit—both in scale and in method.”

A doctor based in Tehran said, “I am on the verge of a psychological collapse. They’ve mass murdered people. No one can imagine … I saw just blood, blood and blood.”

Death To Khamenei

Donald Trump hates the slaughter of innocents by heavily armed cowards. That’s why he called Khamenei “one of the most evil men in history.”

“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead,” Trump posted.

“This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS,” the post continued.

MAGAPatriotNY put Trump’s decision to move on Iran in Operation Epic Fury in historical context.

“President Donald J. Trump has etched his name among the titans of history. He is the sword of [W]estern civilization,” the X post read.

Indeed.

Islam and Christianity are opposing worldviews, no matter what the kumbaya ecumenical Woke crowd says.

It’s a historical fact.

There have been at least eight Crusades.

The First Crusade started in 1096. The Eighth Crusade took place in 1270. The Crusades were organized by Western European Christians after centuries of Muslim wars of expansion.

It’s not a stretch that the largest Crusade is raging today. Muslim expansion through immigration has gone virtually unchecked for decades.

The overwhelming majority of extremist and violent terrorist incidents happen in largely Muslim states. That means most terrorists are Muslim.

In Europe, Jihadist terrorism was the deadliest form of terrorist attack, causing 6 deaths and injuring 12 people in 2023.

See the correlation? Islam’s hatred is spreading from Muslim countries outward.

We need to do something before it’s too late.

Enter Donald Trump.

Maybe “Operation Epic Fury” should have been named “Trump’s Crusade.”

Maybe Trump’s nickname should be “The Sword of the West.” He’s making America great again.