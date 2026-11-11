Kash Patel Says the FBI Just Delivered the Most Prolific Year of Crime Reduction in U.S. History

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FBI Director Kash Patel didn’t hedge on how he’s framing this year’s numbers. “Under President Trump’s leadership, this FBI delivered the most prolific year of crime reduction in U.S. history,” he wrote.

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The Numbers Behind the Claim

Patel backed up the statement with a detailed rundown. Murder rate down 20%. Carjacking down 47%. Robbery down 17%. On the enforcement side: more than 57,000 criminal arrests, over 54,000 tied specifically to violent crime.

The child safety numbers stood out even further. More than 11,000 child victims located, and over 5,000 predators and traffickers arrested. On the drug enforcement front, Patel cited more than 3,258 kilograms of fentanyl seized — a staggering quantity when measured against how little of the drug it takes to be lethal.

Eight of the Top Ten, Off the Board

Perhaps the most striking line in the post came almost as an aside. “Eight of the top 10 most wanted fugitives on Earth — off the board,” Patel wrote.

That’s not a routine year of casework. Clearing eight of the ten most wanted fugitives globally represents the kind of result that usually takes years to accumulate, not a single reporting period.

A Direct Thank You to the President

Patel closed the post by crediting the administration directly for the results. “Thank you, Mr. President, for backing the men and women of law enforcement,” he wrote, signing off simply as “DKP.”

The accompanying photo showed Trump addressing a room full of uniformed officers, reinforcing the message that the numbers Patel cited weren’t just bureaucratic statistics — they were the product of a law enforcement community Patel described as finally being backed at the highest level.

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