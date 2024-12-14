Trump has assembled one of the most stellar cabinets ever, and the deep state is currently in panic mode.

They have successfully eliminated Gaetz, and have been going after other individuals who could help clean up the Pentagon, intelligence, FBI, and other corrupt factions of our government.



Kash Patel may be one of the strongest threats to the deep state, as he has an extensive background in intelligence, and is poised to take over the corrupt FBI this January. People have called him many slurs, such as a Soviet-style leader, as they know Kash has the power and commitment to immediately begin bringing down the deep state corruption from day one.



Kash’s work won’t only focus on eliminating and preventing current corruption within multiple factions of our government. He will also be very instrumental in helping to uncover some of the classified secrets of the deep state, as he has vowed to turn the FBI headquarters into a deep state museum.

The FBI, and other federal agencies, will not be the same after Kaash Patel enters the scene in 2025. We should expect continued resistance from the deep state in December, as Kash has been very vocal about his plans to attack the deep state on behalf of the American public.

Kash Patel Poised to Dismantle the Deep State

The deep state has spent too long lying to the public and hiding secrets from them in the past few years, and luckily the incoming Trump administration is poised to reverse this trend. In a recent video, Kash Patel openly shared his plans to dismantle the deep state when he serves as the new FBI director.

The FBI in particular has been very corrupt, and its fake Russiagate claims are only likely the tip of the iceberg. As the new FBI Director, Patel will be positioned to take away power from corrupt factions of our government and to empower the public by making the FBI’s corruption public knowledge. These are two essential steps in fighting corruption and increasing accountability in our government.



The deep state is in panic mode, as they know that Patel has the fortitude to expose their wrongdoings.

