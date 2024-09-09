We have more than a million new low-skilled Spanish-speaking immigrants thanks to one person: Kamala Harris. If Democrats have their way, Harris will allow even more illegal aliens into the country across the next four years.

The left’s end game is a One World Government with open borders and state tyranny over every human being on the planet.

Harris and Biden Turned the Border Into a Turnstile

Harris and her fellow Democrats insist the American dream is for everyone, including those who don’t speak English and have no marketable skills. Tasked with securing the border, Harris did the exact opposite these past four years.

The open door at the border has flooded the labor market, sent home/rental prices skyrocketing and turned the American dream into a nightmare. It is time to put an end to the madness.

Texas is Suing the Biden-Harris Administration

Harris, rarely seen by the media during the Biden administration, is now at the forefront of an illegal immigration lawsuit. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing the current administration, alleging its parole in place policy is illegal. The policy ultimately rewards those who illegally cross the border.

Paxton is the head of a 16-state coalition suing the United States Department of Homeland Security, Biden’s administration and Alejandro Mayorkas. The purpose of the lawsuit is to put a halt to illegal agency rules that permit invaders to parole in place. Harris has illegally allowed border crossers to obtain permanent residency after unlawfully entering the country.

“Under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the federal government is actively working to turn the United States into a nation without borders and a country without laws. I will not let this happen. Biden’s new parole workaround unilaterally grants the opportunity for citizenship to unvetted aliens whose first act on American soil was to break our laws. This violates the Constitution and actively worsens the illegal immigration disaster that is hurting Texas and our country.” – Ken Paxton, Attorney General of Texas

Harris’s actions are in direct conflict with United States federal law. Federal statute disallows those who illegally enter the country from obtaining immigration benefits including status as a permanent resident. However, when pressed on the issue, Harris deflects, insisting she did her part to secure the border.

The Democrats Gained a Million Votes Thanks to Harris

Harris’s flawed border policies added a million votes to the Democrats’ tally in the upcoming November election. The current Vice President should admit her shortcomings as border policewoman and force those who illegally entered to leave. Federal law mandates such illegals exit then be admitted for re-entry for lawful residency.

Instead of honoring the law, Harris has turned a blind eye, choosing to focus on her presidential run. Biden and Harris’s DHS have made it clear that 1.3 million illegal immigrants are allowed to remain in the United States.

In excess of 200,000 of those immigrants reside in Texas, a red state that is on the fringe of turning purple or even blue.

Trump and Paxton Insist Harris has Gone Against the Constitution

The admission of 1.3 million illegals into the country through the southern backdoor is a brazen circumvention of the Constitution. Harris has violated the laws of Congress that restrict parole authority to a few isolated incidents.

If Texas Attorney General Paxton has his way, the courts will provide injunctive relief, intervening to stop the DHS from allowing Harris’s border crossing free-for-all to continue. The alternative is to allow the illegal invasion of America to continue.

Harris’s election to the Oval Office is the worst-case scenario in which she might completely flood the nation with no-skilled Latinos who don’t speak a word of English. In contrast, Donald Trump would order sweeps of areas with a high concentration of Latino immigrants, demanding to see proof of citizenship or face deportation.

Immigration is not a Net Positive for the United States

Those on the left of the political aisle are fond of stating all immigration is good. “The United States is a nation of migrants,” they say. However, the nation is in the midst of a multi-decade housing crisis.

We’ve spent the past 50+ years beautifying the nation through four waves of feminism. What sense does it make to open the border doors to those who don’t meet feminists’ beauty standards?

Moreover, immigrants typically lack skills, including the ability to speak English. Speaking the native tongue is central to making a meaningful contribution.

Instead of allowing even more migrants to enter the country, we should invest in those already living in the United States. We are better off building from within than from outside.