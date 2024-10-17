The mainstream media is fond of referencing lawmakers’ filibuster tool yet it rarely explains why it is used. Nor does the legacy media do a good job of explaining what filibustering even is.

Here’s something else the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know: the controversial strategy of filibustering will soon come to an end if Kamala Harris becomes president.

An Explanation of the Filibuster and why Harris Wants It Banned

Harris recently announced that she plans to ban the Senate’s ability to filibuster. Filibustering is a lawmaking procedure in which debate pertaining to proposed legislation is extended indefinitely to prevent a vote. Her logic in eliminating the delay tactic is to expedite legislation that will reinstate abortion rights previously granted through Roe v. Wade.

The problem with getting rid of the filibuster is that it prevents the opportunity to engage in thorough debate. Filibustering is necessary as it forces those in the political majority to listen to those in the political minority.

Filibustering also helps slow the progress of legislation to allow for utilitarian compromise that benefits the whole of the taxpaying public. Harris doesn’t seem interested in reaching a consensus on abortion or other lightning rod political issues.

The current vice president and her fellow Democrats seek a working majority on abortion within the Senate.

It is possible that the Dems will reach 51 votes to pass legislation that ultimately codifies Roe abortion rules into law. However, a total of 60 votes would be necessary to shut down political debate over the issue.

Rand Paul Supports the Filibuster and Democracy

Rand Paul and fellow conservatives don’t believe forceful “railroading” legislation through Congress is democratic. Such railroading using party-line voting reeks of authoritarianism that is antithetical to the spirit of democracy.

Paul proudly participated in a filibuster in 2013. When standing before fellow lawmakers during his filibuster, Paul said, “I will speak until I can no longer speak.”

Fast forward more than a dozen hours later and Paul had successfully convinced some that United States’ drone strikes on its own citizens was wrong. Paul’s valiant effort symbolizes his profile in courage and statesmanship.

Even Some Democrats Revere the Filibuster

Though Harris is determined to end filibustering, some members of her own party aren’t on board with the proposed change. It is worth noting that some Democrats have also used the filibuster procedure during previous lawmaking sessions.

Rewind to 1997 and you’ll find Ted Kennedy, a Democratic senator from Massachusetts filibustered a reform bill. The bill pertained to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reform that Kennedy considered to be egregious.

Chris Murphy, a Democratic senator from Connecticut, also used the filibuster in 2016. Murphy filibustered in support of gun control.

Harris’s Stance is Anti-Democratic

A ban of the filibuster conflicts with America’s democratic spirit. Our leaders and citizens relish the opportunity to debate through spirited discourse. The filibuster is symbolic of the notion that Senate members are empowered to conduct extended debate when opposing legislation.

At its core, the filibuster is a means of continuing debate. Debate is inherently democratic. The careful and sometimes slow analysis of the language of proposed legislation is necessary for justice to prevail. Harris wants to eliminate such in-depth analysis in favor of fast-tracking legislation for speedy passage.

If Harris has her way, we’ll end up with shady backroom deals becoming the law of the land. Such an outcome reeks of the type of cronyism that characterizes totalitarian governments.

America’s Founding Fathers Supported Filibustering for Good Reason

Though some consider filibustering as burdensome and even childish, it is rooted in logic. The filibuster is central to the identity of American Congress. The little-known truth as told by those in the Senate Historical Office is that George Washington favored the filibuster.

Historians are fond of stating that Washington would often tell Thomas Jefferson that the Senate and its filibustering was essential for “cooling” legislation proposed by the House of Representatives. The analogy reportedly used by President Washington was that the filibuster was a saucer used to cool the House’s “hot lea” legislative proposals.

It is in the interest of the American people for Senators to debate legislative proposals at a pace that allows for deep analysis. The filibuster allows for such debate, ultimately protecting what mattes most: the interests of taxpayers.