Over 1,000 people in the United States have spent years being victims of an event that was misrepresented and orchestrated by the FBI.

A mountain of new evidence has emerged showing the January 6th protests were far from a violent insurrection. We have also learned that the FBI was very dishonest about its actions during this day, when it sent over 20 agents to DC as informants. Patel has promised to push the FBI to release more files about its actions.

Anyone who was wrongly tried for their actions on this day, when the government lied and covered up its actions, deserves justice. People who participated in these protests are not violent agitators and are instead victims of political injustice.



One such person is Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran who was unjustly killed on January 6th. The DOJ has continued investigating this case and recently admitted wrongdoing by paying the family $5 million in a lawsuit settlement.



DOJ Settles for $5 Million in Lawsuit

Justice was finally served, as our legal system has finally begun to recognize the wrongs done to those protesting the election results on January 6, 2021.

The Department of Justice recently settled and agreed to pay the Babbitt family $5 million, further solidifying the fact that federal agencies’ behavior was deeply out of line.

The DOJ has finally helped make things clear and has shown that Ashli Babbitt’s death was completely the government’s fault. She was unarmed, surrounded by cops, and did not pose a threat to anyone.

Murdering an Innocent Veteran



The media spent years slandering all of the January 6 victims and making them out to be violent radicals. The truth is far from this. Many of these people were veterans and other patriots who had our country’s best interests at heart.



Ashli Babbitt was unarmed on January 6th and was not engaging in any behavior that made it appropriate for a cop to shoot her. Ashli was also a veteran who spent 14 years serving in the Air Force. She cared deeply about our country’s future. She decided to peacefully assemble in DC before she was murdered by her own government.

The lawsuit filed by Babbitt’s family pointed out some of the key issues that led to her unnecessary death. Babbitt was climbing over a wall, unarmed, and did not pose a threat to anyone. The officer fired a shot at her without first trying to de-escalate the situation. Babbitt's family also noted that the department should have been held accountable for this reckless behavior.



The sad reality is that many federal agencies often make terrible mistakes and kill innocent people. However, the American people deserve better leadership from these agencies, especially since this was not an isolated incident. The picture is also much darker here when you take a look at how the FBI manipulated a lot of the events on this day. Moreover, the media tried to demonize people like Babbitt, who were just freely expressing their political views.



January 6th Hoax



Why isn’t there more widespread outrage at the FBI’s lies about January 6th?



After years of lies about January 6th, people are slowly beginning to learn how dishonest the FBI, media, and DNC were about this event.



Tucker Carlson was instrumental in mocking the MSM and DNC politicians for describing January 6th as a “deadly insurrection”. He obtained footage of the Capitol Building on January 6th and described how what he saw was very different from what had been reported.

“But the tape that we reviewed from within the building on that day proves it was neither an insurrection nor deadly…… The term deadly carries enormous emotional power, which is why they used it.”

Politicians coordinated to label this event as deadly, and Biden even tried to tie the event to white supremacy. The DNC used January 6th as ammo for years, even though many of the claims were based on blatant lies.

Devine, a NY Post reporter, commented on his views of the event.





“You can see the way those people were walking through the Capitol… they are walking meekly, politely queuing, very peaceable. They don't mean any harm. They are treating the Capitol with reverence. That doesn't excuse the others, the minority of the protesters who did break windows and fight police and injure police, and cause mayhem. But the people who are now being picked up, and some of them have been jailed without trial for months, even years on end, did not commit violence. They walked through open doors, they were escorted by police, they felt that this was okay.”

Many people who were thrown in jail walked through open doors to enter the building and were merely peaceful participants in this event.



Propagandists also focused on the death of Brian Sicknick, who they claimed was violently murdered by January 6th protesters. In reality, he died of natural causes, which had nothing to do with January 6th. The fake news losers quietly covered this fact up and retracted their articles later, at which point the public already accepted that January 6th was a radical and violent event.



Even politicians like Massie noted that they were surprised by the contents of the J6 videos, which shifted the way they saw the crisis. The media propaganda and deep state lies were so strong that even many Republicans were on the fence about this event.



FBI Dishonest About Its Involvement

The FBI was very dishonest about its involvement in aggravating the January 6th protests. The FBI lied about its involvement on January 6th, a fact that the previous FBI director attempted to deny.

The crooked FBI, the same ones who gave Donald Trump hell during his first term, also sent 26 informants to the scene. With new leaders like Kash Patel running the show, we will likely get to the bottom of what really happened and begin administering justice for anyone who was wronged.

Justice to Prevent Future Abuses

Ashli Babbitt is a symbol of how unjust the DNC and media’s responses were to the January 6th crisis. They lied about key facts, even about officers who were killed, and tried to paint everyone who attended as extremists.



Ashli Babbitt was a veteran who was murdered and demonized by the crooked DNC-run government. This settlement win is a far cry from full justice, but an excellent start at honoring families of the J6 victims and debunking all of the lies the DNC and media pushed about January 6th.



Five people died, and many others had their lives ruined by being thrown into prison for years. This type of government power abuse and incompetence can’t be allowed to happen again. The media, DNC, and federal agencies are shameless and have no problem destroying people’s lives to advance their agenda. Hopefully, the Babbitt family’s victory over the government will further delegitimize the J6 lies and prevent such atrocities from happening in the future.





