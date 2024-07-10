Many of us grew up with Judy Sheindlin playing in the background of our lives, at visits with older relatives between episodes of “The Price is Right” and “Jeopardy” or as a way to pass the time until our favorite movie aired. I recall my uncle, a retired union worker, and a devout Democrat, watching her show, “Judge Judy,” because he enjoyed her blunt honesty in an era increasingly dominated by sensitive readers and political correctness.

She had a way of bringing a sort of blue-collar justice to the courtroom by focusing on accountability and common sense. I think this is what made her show so popular with working-class Americans on both sides of the aisle.

Sheindlin has never minced words, and she has always made it clear that she’s not on team MAGA. So, I was surprised to see that in a recent interview with Chris Wallace on CNN, the retired judge defended former president Donald Trump in no uncertain terms. Asked about Trump’s recent felony conviction in her own backyard of New York, Sheindlin called the case “nonsense.”

“I would be happier, as someone who owns property in Manhattan, if the district attorney of New York County would take care of criminals who are making it impossible for citizens to walk in the streets and use the subway, to use his efforts to keep those people off the street, than to spend 5 million or ten million dollars of taxpayers’ money trying Donald Trump on this nonsense” she said.

It’s hard to argue with her logic when NYC is facing an existential crisis that reminds a lot of folks of what living in the city was like in the ’70s, when the streets were overrun by gangs and a deadly drug epidemic. As thousands of illegal immigrants overwhelm the city’s homeless shelters and the National Guard has turned the subways into a scene right out of Alex Garland’s “Civil War,” many New Yorkers have reached their breaking point.

Target has closed down 9 of its stores in NY following an unprecedented level of shoplifting that has made it impossible for many businesses to stay open. Meanwhile, the citizens are resorting to vigilantism to deal with violent migrants who are committing assault, rape and murder on a scale that hasn’t been seen in decades because they feel the police are doing more to protect the criminals than the people they’re sworn to serve.

Sheindlin made it clear that she believes the prosecution was weaponized as a political tool, saying “I, as a taxpayer, resent using the system for your own personal self-aggrandizement.” She doubled down on this when Wallace asked her if she really thought that’s what the DA had done, saying, “That’s what I think.”

Sheindlin went on to add, “You had to twist yourself into a pretzel to figure out what the crime was, he doesn’t like him [Trump],” in reference to District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s handling of the prosecution. It doesn’t take a judge to see the flaws in the state’s case against Trump, but it’s ironic watching a woman who played the part of one on a reality TV show ridiculing the actual ineptitude of her real-life counterparts.

We never got a clear answer on what the actual crime was that Trump was being charged with concealing in his business records, just three possible theories, none of which were ever conclusively proven or even agreed upon by the jury. When reality show courtrooms make more sense than the NY state court, we really need to rethink our justice system as a nation.

It’s all the more telling in light of her personal opinions on Trump’s candidacy. “What do you think of him?” Wallace asked pointedly. Sheindlin replied, “I think he was a good businessman, a real estate guy, and he was certainly terrific on The Apprentice.” When Wallace clarified his question by asking what she thought of him as president of the United States, she said, “I don’t think that Donald ever should have been president, and I don’t think that even Donald thought he was going to be president.”

This isn’t a pro-Trump celebrity going on Fox News to help the GOP defeat Biden in November. It’s a woman who didn’t even vote for or support Trump’s presidency, speaking her mind on one of the most left-leaning networks on television.

Sheindlin did not endorse Trump for the 2024 presidential election, instead backing former GOP candidate Nikki Haley, which goes to show Judge Judy still doesn’t play favorites or hold any punches. She’s not defending Trump because he’s her preferred candidate, she’s just telling it like it is, the same way she always has.