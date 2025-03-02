Back in 2017, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY)–the die-hard Lefty who should go by the nickname Schmoozer–told MSNBC hack Rachel Maddow that Donald Trump was “really dumb.”

Schumer was referring to Trump’s questions about the veracity of the “intelligence community.”

Schumer was dumb by siding with the corrupt-to-the-core leaders of the intelligence community.

“Let me tell you,” Schumer told Maddow in what has become a meme about the Left’s hubris, “you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”

“So even for a practical, supposedly hard-nosed businessman, he’s being really dumb to do this,” Schmoozer continued as Maddow listened with a smug look.

Flash forward to 2025. Schumer is still lecturing about the evils of Trump, but the tone has changed.

The Left figured they had Trump under control–or at least tied up–during his first term as president due to the combination of impeachments, the Russian Collusion Hoax, the COVID pandemic, and all the rest of the high drama that surrounded Trump at the time.

Not anymore. The Left knows–though they won’t admit it–Trump has been given a mandate by the American people, and Schmoozer and crew have been knocked back on their heels.

Complaining about Trump targeting government waste, fraud, and incompetence isn’t a good strategy to win back public trust, but it’s all the establishment has at this point.

All the squawking, they hope, might divert attention–at least a little–from the corruption the establishment has nurtured from administration to administration until the Deep State was the norm and the go-to tactics of deceit and deception were par for the course.

With Tulsi Gabbard taking the helm as Director of National Intelligence, Pam Bondi as Attorney General, John Ratcliffe leading the CIA, and Kash Patel taking the reins at the FBI, the embedded intelligence community–the heart of the Deep State–is afraid, very afraid.

John Brennan and the Art of Double-Speak

In January, The Trump team posted a message to the “intelligence community” on the White House website.

The document was straightforward, a breath of fresh air after four years of the Biden administration's convoluted gobbledygook:

Section 1. Purpose. In the closing weeks of the 2020 Presidential campaign, at least 51 former intelligence officials coordinated with the Biden campaign to issue a letter discrediting the reporting that President Joseph R. Biden’s son had abandoned his laptop at a computer repair business. Signatories of the letter falsely suggested that the news story was part of a Russian disinformation campaign. Before being issued, the letter was sent to the CIA Prepublication Classification Review Board, the body typically assigned to formally evaluate the sensitive nature of documents before publication. Senior CIA officials were made aware of the contents of the letter, and multiple signatories held clearances at the time and maintained ongoing contractual relationships with the CIA.

John Brennan–the CIA director under Obama–was one of the 51 who reviewed and signed the document.

Trump knows Brennan is no good. He posted a quote from Dan Bongino–the new deputy director of the FBI, to put Brennan on notice.

Trump had already revoked Brennan’s security clearance.