A “PsyOp” is a non-combative mode of military operation focusing on the emotional and mental state of an enemy. It can also mean, “someone or something used by the government to influence the population's opinions and attitudes.”

When government and mainstream media become one and the same, the media is then weaponized against the government's political opponents. This is a sure indicator that a country is on the verge–if not already there–of a totalitarian regime.

That’s what Leftists want in the good old U.S.A.–a permanent one-party government that would end up looking a lot like Gavin Newsome’s California on steroids. As usual, the Leftists are manipulating loopholes in existing law to forward their nefarious plans.

The Smith–Mundt Act is a case in point:

For over sixty years, the Smith–Mundt Act prohibited the U.S. Department of State and the Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG) from disseminating government-produced programming within the United States over fears that these agencies would “propagandize” the American people. However, in 2013, Congress abolished the domestic dissemination ban, which has led to a heated debate about the role of the federal government in free public discourse. Although the 2013 repeal of the domestic dissemination ban promotes greater government transparency and may help counter anti-American sentiment at home, it also gives the federal government great power to covertly influence public opinion.

Mainstream media’s role is to influence public opinion, not report facts. But when the government’s covert plan becomes obvious, the Left has a problem. Enter Joe Rogan

Rogan is popular because his common sense approach to calling out bullshit is refreshing. Rogan makes public what is common to many family dinner tables, hushed pub talks, and private thoughts across the country. He makes private opinions public. The Left doesn't like that.

In a recent podcast, Rogan called out Trump Derangement Syndrome for what it is, a “massive concentrated PsyOp” conducted by the Left to rid Washington D.C. of establishment outsider Donald Trump.

It’s not that the establishment actually fears Trump’s policies like the deportation of illegal immigrants–as they would have you believe. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were more MAGA than Trump on that count.

In 2008, Hillary made it clear that illegal immigrants who had committed a crime should be deported, “no questions asked, they’re gone.”

If the illegal immigrants were already here and law-abiding, Hillary would have had them pay “stiff fines” and learn English.

For his part, “ Deporter-in-chief ” Obama deported more illegals than Trump did in his first term.

It wasn’t until Joe Biden took a hard Left turn into Globalism and decided to open the floodgates and allow illegal immigrants to pour into the country like water through a sieve that deportation fell out of vogue. Anything goes–deporting illegal aliens or harboring them–as long as the Left is the one doing it.

Now that Trump’s back in the saddle, the Left–fallen victim to its own TDS PsyOp–is throwing conniption fits about deporting illegal immigrants–a stance they used to embrace.

Sanctuary city mayors and Democrat governors are vowing to “resist” Trump as if they are participants in the French Resistance during WWII. They’ve either convinced themselves that Trump is Hitler reincarnated–nevermind Obama and Hillary’s once-upon-a-time stance on illegal immigration–or are one-trick ponies that don't know how to get off the last PsyOp merry-go-round.

According to Fox News:

Cities like Denver and states like California are spending fortunes caring for the estimated ten million people who have entered the U.S. illegally on Joe Biden’s watch. Tax hikes and cuts to essential services are balancing their swollen budgets. A majority of the country, including 25% of Democrats, favors mass deportations. But leftist leaders promise to resist the effort; they are not reading the room.

Trump Derangement Syndrome-infected Leftists can no longer recognize reality. TDS is turning out to be a lot like Mad Cow Disease, where cattle contract the disease by “eating feed contaminated with parts that came from another cow that was sick.”

The Leftists who launched the TDS PsyOp likely didn’t foresee their ranks becoming incurable victims of the operation who–like zombies craving brains–are now bent on devouring their creators. Many of the victims of TDS are the ones who created it and now must inevitably eat themselves.

Playing around with people’s minds like they're a pack of Pavlov’s dogs isn’t a good idea. It’s only a matter of time before the impacted curs turn on the hands that feed them.

People Aren’t Dogs

Totalitarians believe humans can be trained like circus animals because it suits their ultimate goal of ultimate control.

The philosophical roots of this phenomenon can be traced in part back to Aristotle. In the twentieth century, French existentialist Jean Paul Sartre asserted that “existence precedes essence” and in the swipe of a pen wiped out our inborn human nature–or so he thought.

In the psychological realm, B.F. Skinner's "blank slate theory" ran along the same lines by contending that people are born as "tabula rasa" (a blank slate) and their “behavior is almost entirely shaped by their environment and learned experiences through reinforcement, with little to no innate predispositions; essentially, their behavior is ‘written’ on this blank slate by their environment and conditioning.”

Before Skinner, Ivan Pavlov brought the idea into the physiological realm with his famous salivating dog experiments.

Pavlov studied dog slobber as a response to being fed. He “predicted the dogs would salivate in response to the food in front of them, but he noticed that his dogs would begin to salivate whenever they heard the footsteps of his assistant, who was bringing them the food.”

The conclusion: “behaviors can be learned [and manipulated] through the association between different stimuli.”

Leftists took all of this to mean that bombarding the airwaves with propaganda would eventually stimulate the masses to slobber on command. Put another way, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually believe it.”

The quote is attributed to Nazi propaganda czar Joseph Goebbels and Adolf Hitler himself. Who is the Nazi now? Hint: It’s not Trump.

Scientific Cynicism

Leftist power mongers treat humans as if they are Pavlov’s dogs, but there’s a difference: Whereas a dog likely won’t slobber if you try to feed it cardboard, politicians think they can feed humans anything–even an illusion–and they’ll gobble it up.

This time, the Left failed to take into account that there are a lot of people out there who, like Joe Rogan, see through all the bull. “It’s all a f**king illusion,” Rogan said, referring to TDS and the Leftist penchant for PsyOps.

Will the Left ever learn that humans aren’t farm animals? Doubtful. That’s why they always eventually lose. Human nature is God-given and inalienable. That’s reality. Get used to it.

Reality always eventually bites the hand that feeds it lies.