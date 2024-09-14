In the latest sign of the apocalypse, Joe Biden has joined team MAGA. Biden donned a Trump 2024 hat in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The hat was handed to him during a September 11 commemoration.

Biden Might not be a Fan of his Vice President

Like most presidents, Biden is adept at sending messages through body language and other means. Sometimes those “other means” are playful gestures made to appear self-effacing and humorous.

There is a possibility that Biden planned the Trump 2024 hat moment days ahead of the 9/11 commemoration. If so, Biden is taking a shot at the Harris campaign.

The White House is framing Biden’s Trump hat moment as an act symbolic of national unity. According to those on the political left, Biden donned the hat during the 9/11 event to bring the left and right together. Though Democrats insist Biden supports bipartisan unity in our post-9/11 world, he is clearly willing to take a dig at Harris.

How It all Went Down

Biden made the trip to Shanksville to honor those who were on board United Flight 93. The flight crashed into a nearby field more than two decades ago. The event was private, consisting of the president and community members. However, it appears that some media members were allowed to attend as video and pictures of the event were leaked.

Biden handed a hat to a Trump fan in the crowd as a gesture of goodwill. Biden then said the following:

"Yeah, I'm an old guy... You would know a lot about that. I need that hat." – President Biden to Trump supporter

Biden then placed the Trump cap atop his head for half a minute. Several audience members captured video and audio of the event, then forwarded the content to mainstream media outlets.

Video and images were also posted to the online socials. Biden went on to take a picture with a group of kids in attendance before jetting off to Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is the site where American Airlines flight 77 struck the Pentagon on 9/11.

The Trump Campaign Responds

The political right has seized the opportunity to highlight Biden’s support of Trump. Chris LaCivita, a campaign adviser to the former president, posted the image of Biden donning the Trump 2024 hat.

LaCivita also asked his online audience, “What’s Happening?” in reference to Biden’s odd decision to side with team Trump.

Biden might be a closet Trump supporter. As is often the case with human beings, true intention is gauged by actions as opposed to words. Rewind time a couple years ago and Biden intentionally stood next to two girls wearing Trump hats for a photo opportunity.

Oddly enough, the awkward picture was also taken in Shanksville. One of the girls was wearing a hat that read “Trump” in large white letters. The other donned a blue MAGA cap. A third youngster was also in the picture, positioned of the left of Biden. That Trump fan wore a red shirt with the words, “I’ll be back” below Trump’s face.

Biden and Harris Might not get Along

It is often said that men are from Mars and women are from Venus. Biden’s willingness to temporarily side with Trump is an indication of a possible rift between Biden and Harris. Biden, a straight white man, likely identifies with the message of the Trump campaign.

Moreover, Biden and Harris beefed during the Democratic presidential candidate debates last election cycle. Harris took a swipe at Biden for his “racial jungle” comment and support of segregated bussing amidst the racial tensions of the 50s and 60s.

Is Biden a “Workplace Schizophrenic”?

Though the current president probably won’t endorse Trump or speak favorably about him in public, he might support him in secret. It looks like the upcoming presidential election is shaping up to be a battle of the sexes with men supporting Trump and women taking the side of Harris.

Biden, like many others, might pretend to be politically correct in the workplace and in public. However, most people wear social masks while in public settings, secretly feeling and acting completely differently when behind closed doors.

If you could somehow observe Biden casting his vote this upcoming presidential election, you might just find that he pulls the lever for Donald Trump.