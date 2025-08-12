Joe Biden Administration Potentially Trafficked More than 450,000 Children Into America

Where did all the missing children go? Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff under President Trump, states, “We now believe the true number of missing children that Joe Biden trafficked into the country, that Democrats trafficked into the country, is 450,000, not 320,000. . . The Democrats have committed crimes to which they can NEVER be forgiven.”

Stephen Miller just declared on Fox News' "Hannity" that about 450,000 missing children allegedly trafficked under the Biden administration far exceeds the earlier estimates of 85,000 unaccounted-for migrant children that were reported by Senator Cornyn in 2023, and the 320,000 children reported missing by Trump just months ago.

The discussion of sanctuary cities in the context of child trafficking and child labor relates to ongoing debates about local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, as outlined in the American Immigration Council's overview of sanctuary policies.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) provides critical data on missing children that corroborate the scale and nature of the issue Miller just outed on FOX News. What’s more, it seems sanctuary cities were and are still being used to help hide child welfare. It makes you think twice about why Gavin Newsom, Bass and their puppets were so against ICE raids, yes?

Sanctuary Cities: Cesspools for Child Labor and Sex Trafficking

You know, the once beautiful cities America could be proud of, like San Francisco or New York, that have turned into cesspools? Those cities were likely aiding and abetting child trafficking. Newsom was trying to stop ICE from helping these children, and New York didn’t do much better. Strange how Mayor Eric Adams got vocal about this after meeting with Trump’s Border Czar, Tom Homan. And scumbags like Mayorkas admitted on mainstream media that he knew child trafficking was taking place in our country, but it wasn’t his responsibility to do anything about it.

This revelation came up during a discussion about the challenges surrounding the tracking and placement of unaccompanied migrant children. The former DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, admitted that his department investigates trafficking cases, but the responsibility for these minors shifts to other agencies once they’re transferred. Why didn’t he say anything about it? Maybe because he allegedly ran a trafficking operation of his own as an NGO prior to his government appointment.

Even if the NGO allegations are false, prior to his appointment as DHS Secretary, Mayorkas served as the Director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) from 2009 to 2013 under President Barack Obama, and as the Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security from 2013 to 2016. He was also a federal prosecutor and held various positions within the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

HHS Under Biden is Grotesque

Then we’ve got the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which might just win the award for scum of the earth. In a hearing, Sen. James Langford told an HHS employee, “You became aware that 329 children were being sent to the same fucking address. Who else

knew about that?” RFK Jr. also stated on live television that HHS, under the Biden Administration, was complicit in child-sex trafficking and slavery. He also revealed recently that the head of HHS under Biden, Javier Bercerra, was the most responsible for the USG trafficking children on U.S. taxpayers’ dime. Yes, you read that right, they used our money to hurt children in ways most of us would lose our lunch over.

Federal whistleblower, Carlos Arellano talks about how the government uses NGOs and funding through programs like USAID to actively participate in trafficking and selling children into sex rings, kept hidden in concentration camps within U.S. borders.

HHS Whistleblower, Deborah White, also reveals that, “The entire executive leadership at Biden’s Health and Human Services knew about it — as well as the Office of Inspector General and the (HSI) Homeland Security Investigations. But they continue to send more children.”

This hideous corruption must be rooted out, or the American People’s faith in our Republic can never exist again.

Trump and his administration have already rescued over 35,00 children, but there are many more that still need to be rescued from this demonic system.