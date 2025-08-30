Here’s How to Take Full Advantage of the "Trump Economy"

Click “Learn More" for a special report.

Learn More

The Federal Reserve might be the nerve center of the Deep State, and Trump doesn’t like it.

Think about it. The Federal Reserve is an independent entity within the government. The Fed’s Board of Governors is an unelected government agency, but the 12 regional Federal Reserve Banks have characteristics of private corporations (though not privately owned).

The Fed operates independently of the political branches for monetary policy decisions, and it’s not funded by congressional appropriations.

The Federal Reserve is a strange beast to begin with. Put “Too Late” Jerome Powell in charge, and the beast becomes a monster.

Trump’s had enough. He’s been putting pressure on Powell to lower interest rates and/or resign for months.

So far, Powell hasn’t budged. His stubbornness appears to be more political than practical. You can feel the tension when Trump and Powell meet in person.

It’s not wise to mess with Trump. The economy is healthy, and interest rates should have been lowered a long time ago. Trump smells a rat. Its name is corruption.

Nick Sortor called out Powell’s corruption on X, “President Trump is considering SUING Jerome Powell for the horrible and corrupt $3 BILLION ‘renovation’ at the Federal Reserve.”

Sortor thinks the DOJ should get in on the action as well. “There should be a CRIMINAL investigation into it too!”

In July, Office of Management and Budget Director Russell T. Vought lambasted Powell over the Eccles Building renovation, which was nearing $1 billion in cost overruns, and warned that construction should be halted.

In April, the New York Post exclusively revealed that the Fed was pushing ahead with the renovation despite overspending. Critics of the building overhaul compared top officials at the central bank to French royalty seeking to build a “Palace of Versailles.”

Powell may be suffering from dementia like his buddy Joe Biden. Does he think he’s a French King? He’s acting like it.

Time to protect your assets from Powell. Get a free Gold IRA guide by clicking the button below.

Learn More

The French Revolution fomented in part because the public was becoming increasingly agitated over what it saw as waste amid profound political, social, and economic upheaval in France.

We've seen a lot of political, social, and economic upheaval here in the U.S. over the last decade or so.

The Russia Collusion Hoax was invented by Hillary Clinton and carried out with the help of the CIA, FBI, and Barack Obama. It set in motion other events—including Feckless Joe Biden somehow winning the 2020 election—that led to the J6 riot (which also may have been engineered by the Left).

And then there was the weaponized government and its relentless lawfare against Trump and family—including the raid on Mar-a-lago—designed to bring all things Trump to its knees.

When that didn't work, there were at least two attempts to assassinate Donald J. Trump.

What does this all have to do with the Federal Reserve? Donald Trump won the 2024 election in a landslide—sweeping the swing states—because “We the People” learned a lot watching the Trump saga unfold.

We learned the Deep State is real, and it’s corrupt. Powell’s squandering of taxpayer money to build a place for the Federal Reserve stinks of more of that same corruption.

Trump’s looking to clean things up.

The Case of Lisa Cook

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has been accused of mortgage fraud by the Trump administration. Trump demanded Cook’s resignation . And then he fired her.

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte sent a criminal referral to the DOJ, accusing Cook of improperly claiming residence status while obtaining mortgages for two homes in different states.

"We see mortgage fraud throughout the United States, it happens all the time, it's prosecuted all the time," Pulte said in an interview on FOX Business.

"In Ms. Cook's case, it appears from what we can tell, to be blatant mortgage fraud. She claimed to be living in the state of Michigan, she took out a loan. And then she went and took out another loan in Atlanta and said that both of them were her primary residence. That's a big no-no," Pulte said.

Lenders typically offer better terms when a house is designated as a primary residence. An applicant might receive lower interest rates, smaller down payments, and other perks.

Claiming two homes as your primary residence is fraud. When a Federal Reserve governor does it, it stinks like a dead fish in a putrid pond.

Mortgage fraud is a crime. Penalties include prison sentences and large fines. The lender can call in the loan immediately, and the borrower can be banned from obtaining future loans.

Cook is in trouble.

It’s not clear if Trump has the legal authority to fire Cook, but the moral authority is all his. Nevertheless, Cook has vowed she’ll fight to keep her job.

What happens if Cook’s seat is vacated? The Federal Reserve would become “Trumpified.”

Eric Daugherty breaks it down in a post on X:

The Federal Reserve could become totally TRUMPIFIED if Democrat Fed Governor Lisa Cook RESIGNS over her mortgage fraud criminal referral.

5 Trump, 2 Democrats. LOL. 71% Trump.

IF THIS HAPPENS, it will mean Trump gets/got Fed appointments for:

- CHAIRMAN Jerome Powell (Next year)

- Lisa Cook* (if she resigns)

- Michelle Bowman (previous)

- Christopher Waller (previous)

- Stephen Miran (this month)

Lisa Cook's term would normally expire in *2038.* She was appointed by Biden in 2022. This would be a HUGE loss for them.

A good definition of “Trumpified” is “to rid out corruption and make new.” We need a lot more of it.

Keep it coming, President Trump.

Trump wants you to protect your retirement savings from Fed Chairman Powell’s inflation and manipulation.

In this dynamic "Trump Economy," savvy investors are looking beyond default retirement assets to safeguard their hard-earned life's savings.

Learn More

*article contains affiliate links*