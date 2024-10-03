Will the video above be the only thing people remember from last night's debate?

It just might be.

The first and only vice presidential debate is now over. J.D. Vance started off hot, smoothly delivering evidence-based answers and retorts. Though Vance tailed off a bit during the middle of the debate, he rallied toward the end to finish strong.

Americans Don’t Like Walz’s Approach and Demeanor

In contrast to the highly polished Vance, Tim Walz came off as irritable, angry and emotional. Walz’s reliance on outrage and emotion parallels that of his running mate, Kamala Harris. The last thing America needs is two highly emotional social justice warriors in the White House.

We’d be better served with the level-headed Vance supporting the patriarch that is Donald Trump. In the spirit of honesty, it is worth noting that some will construe Walz’s emotion as relatable. The country is in a difficult position with high inflation, natural disasters and economic strain resulting from support for foreign wars.

This is an emotional period of American history so it only makes sense that some viewers of the vice presidential debate are siding with Walz. However, the vast majority of debate viewers acknowledge that Vance emerged as the victor.

The VP Candidates Debate America’s Top Issues

Personality, tone and aesthetics are important, albeit to a limited extent. Walz is symbolic of the wise old football coach who punches a timeclock and wears his heart on his sleeve. Vance is symbolic of the country’s young elite as he is an artful and persuasive communicator with an Ivy League law degree.

Voters are more likely to make their decision based on policy stances as opposed to candidates’ backgrounds and personal appearance. Vance was wise to attack Walz and Harris on rampant inflation and the ever-rising cost of housing.

Trump’s selection for vice president pointed out the Biden-Harris administration’s failure to secure the border. The nation has since been flooded with unhoused immigrants.

The result of illegal immigration has been a decline in wages resulting from a glut of unskilled workers. Moreover, those immigrants have also driven up the cost of housing due to simple supply and demand economics.

Walz portrayed himself as a man of the people. The two-term Minnesota Governor made references to the challenges of low-income Americans, unions and women’s rights. Walz also promised a revitalization of the middle class if elected with Kamala Harris.

Americans are Concerned With Foreign Policy

We are living in increasingly chaotic times. It no longer makes sense for the United States to fund foreign wars. Nor does it make sense for us to provide military equipment to other nations. However, the Biden-Harris administration is doing exactly that. We are supporting Ukraine and Israel while adding to our nation’s $35 trillion debt.

“Iran, or I uh, Israel’s ability to be able to defend itself, is fundamental.” – A bumbling Tim Walz during Tuesday’s vice presidential debate

Vance and Trump represent a striking contrast to the free-spending ways of the Biden-Harris administration. Though Vance sidestepped the question of whether he would support or oppose a potential preemptive attack by Israel on Iran, he focused on Israel’s autonomy. As Vance correctly pointed out, Israel has the right to defend itself.

"Iran, which launched this attack, has received over $100 billion in unfrozen assets thanks to the Kamala Harris administration." – J.D. Vance

Vance also noted that the current administration has projected weakness that has emboldened nations like Iran to become more aggressive.

In contrast, Trump’s previous administration made the world a much more stable place. Vance highlighted how Trump’s approach of effective deterrence created a harmonious era of peace.

It’s the Economy, Stupid

Those of us who lived through the 90s fondly recall James Carville pointing out how the economy is almost always the deciding factor in elections. Carville is famous for his “It’s the economy, stupid,” quote. The quote still rings true in 2024.

The economic pitches of Vance and Walz differ in substance yet Vance made one thing clear: past action is the best indicator of future performance. The Biden-Harris administration has failed Americans where it matters most: their pocketbooks.

“I want us as the Republican Party to be pro-family in the fullest sense of the word. I want to make it easier for young families to afford a home so they can afford a place to raise that family.” – J.D. Vance

Walz refused to admit the deportation of illegal immigrants is necessary for economic success. In contrast, Vance correctly stated that deporting illegal immigrants would make American life more affordable.

"You've got housing that is totally unaffordable, because we have brought in millions of illegal immigrants to compete with Americans for scarce homes." – J.D. Vance

Vance also embraced the spirit of bipartisanship, stating that some of Harris’s economic ideas “sound pretty good” yet the Biden-Harris administration could have implemented those ideas across the past four years.

In response, Walz highlighted the Democrats’ proposal to construct three million new houses and provide $25,000 of down payment assistance for new home buyers.

What Democrats are missing is that a $25,000 handout from the federal government would encourage home sellers to add $25,000 to their home selling price, effectively nullifying any potential benefit.