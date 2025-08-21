Nobody likes it when a public toilet gets plugged up, especially when it’s so bad that a plumber has to be called to unstop it.

Stopped-up toilets not only stink, they can also be a public health hazard.

The public doesn't like it because they are the ones paying for the toilets to work when they need them to. It makes the government offices in charge of such things look bad.

Our nation’s Capitol has been stopped-up for many years. Not much gets through the pipes. The executive, judicial, and legislative branches of government have been clogged by corruption, special interests, and greed.

Even worse, the people in charge don’t give a damn. They got so familiar with the stink that it became normal.

The pipes were just about ready to burst.

And then, against all odds, Donald J. Trump was elected president–again. The first order of business: call in the plumbers.

Elon Musk’s DOGE team came in to clean the pipes by identifying wasteful spending and fraud. They found a lot of sh**. From Social Security to USAID, government agencies were full of corrosive goo.

It has been less than a year, and the Trump team has the water flowing again. Case in point: The One Big Beautiful Bill. There’s still work to be done because some crap can’t be dissolved by Elon Musk’s computer whizzes. This muck is made of the human ego devoid of brains.

Enter Jasmine Crockett

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crocket comes from Texas, of all places. When you find a Leftist stronghold in a red state, it’s bound to be full of idiots. How else could Crockett have gotten elected?

Here’s proof: “Rep. Jasmine Crockett says Republicans are ‘inherently’ violent because the KKK aligns with the Republican Party,” conservative commentator Collin Rugg posted on X.

Crockett’s statement is so asinine that it's difficult to know where to start a rebuttal. Suffice it to say that the KKK is an invention of Democrats.

According to Carol Swain, “The Democratic Party defended slavery, started the Civil War, opposed Reconstruction, founded the Ku Klux Klan, imposed segregation, perpetrated lynchings, and fought against the civil rights acts of the 1950s and 1960s.”

Swain is a retired Vanderbilt professor and former Distinguished Senior Fellow for Constitutional Studies with the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

You don’t need a Ph.D to realize Crockett is the “Dumbest woman in Congress.” All you need to do is listen to her speak.

"Bebe, bebe, y'all got the white supremacist galore, okay? Like, all of them, you got the proud boys, you got, you got the neo Nazis..." Crockett said in a recent interview.

"So like inherently in, like, who you are, y'all are violent like, y'all. And, and most of your violence has to do with people that's got a little bit of melanin."

Can you say, “Moron”?

Crockett isn’t alone. She has like-minded girlfriends in Congress, even if she is the dumbest of them all. It’s people like Crockett who clog up the pipes in Washington with sheer stupidity.

Is there a plumber who specializes in this kind of clog? There is. He’s called Donald Trump.

Enter The Trump Solution