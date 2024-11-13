Special counsel Jack Smith can now be considered “fired” as Trump likes to say. Smith isn’t technically losing his job though he will wind down the January 6th criminal case against Trump.

Smith will also close the classified documents case to boot.

Trump’s Lawfare Drama is Coming to an End

Smith and the Justice Department leadership are analyzing ways to end the prosecutions of recently elected Donald Trump. The decision was made in accordance with a DOJ policy that a president cannot be subjected to criminal prosecution after election.

Though it has not been revealed how Smith’s prosecution team will dismiss the election subversion case in D.C., it looks like Trump will be free from legal burdens.

"We got immunity at the Supreme Court. It's so easy. I would fire him within two seconds. He'll be one of the first things addressed." - Trump

Smith has been pestering Trump dating back to the fall of 2022. In the end, Smith could not prove that Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 election.

Nor could Smith prove Trump unlawfully possessed highly classified documents taken from the Oval Office. Smith essentially collected a sizable paycheck throughout the past two years for doing nothing but review Trump’s personal and financial information.

Smith’s Role was in Violation of the Constitution

The January 6 case against Trump was sent to a lower court. Aileen Cannon, a judge nominated by Trump, dismissed the classified documents case. The logic in the ruling was that the selection of Smith as special counsel was in violation of the Constitution.

Smith was not formally appointed by the sitting president. Nor was Smith confirmed by Congress. In other words, Smith was likely appointed by the Deep State to target Trump before the 2024 election.

It is also interesting to note that the Manhattan district attorney’s office refused to provide an update on Trump’s hush money case. Trump will likely be sentenced in less than a month for supposedly altering business records pertaining to a hush money payment.

Trump Makes History Yet Again!

The Don is the first person in the United States to be convicted of a felon. Those with critical thinking skills question whether Trump is a criminal. There is no denying the Biden-Harris administration engaged in lawfare against The Don.

Trump’s victory in the election was especially important as the alternative might have been prison time. Now that Trump has been announced the victor, he’ll probably sidestep potential legal penalty for the criminal cases.

Trump Will now Commence the Firing

The Don is poised to reenact his famous catch phrase of “You’re Fired!” from The Apprentice. The firing will begin with Jack Smith.

Trump might go on a firing rampage after removing Smith from his post. It is possible that The Don will eliminate half or more of the federal bureaucracy.

As JD Vance pointed out, some of those jobs will be eliminated while others will be refilled with true patriots.

Trump’s Georgia Case

Some members of the media are questioning whether Trump’s Georgia case will eventually make it to trial. The Georgia election interference case is likely the most complicated of the bunch as it is expansive in scope.

There is no trial date set for Trump’s case. The legal defense is continuing the effort to remove Fani Willis. Willis is the case’s lead prosecutor. It is alleged that she has a conflict of interest as she had a fling with a special prosecutor employed on the case.

It looks like Trump’s election victory will bring the Georgia case to a sudden halt. Trump simply cannot stop winning. It is a minor miracle that The Don skated on all his court cases. He really is “Teflon Don” as his fans like to say.

Jack Smith Might not be on Your TV Screen Ever Again

Smith’s removal from the Trump case is a victory for justice and Americans. Smith has scrutinized Trump for two years. Now that Trump is in the Oval Office, Smith will have to pivot to a new role.

Americans should rejoice as Trump’s big win will finally relieve us all of the antagonist that is Jack Smith.