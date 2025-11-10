Nobody wants to believe that the United States Department of Justice would work with Leftists to stage a coup.

It’s time to cast aside doubt.

Believe it.

The Left has been gunning for Trump for over a decade. The Russian Collusion Hoax, two impeachments, lawfare, constant demonization in the mainstream press, and anything else they could come up with to bring down their nemesis once and for all.

The only question was how far they were willing to go.

As it turns out, it was all the way.

Stealing an Election

There is no doubt that the 2020 election was unconstitutional and therefore invalid.

Believe it.

After the election, Texas filed a complaint and a brief presenting the legal arguments for why the Supreme Court should approve its lawsuit, as the Constitution grants the Supreme Court original jurisdiction over “controversies between two or more States.”

The complaint describes what happened in each of the four swing states leading up to the 2020 election.

Pennsylvania: The complaint accuses Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar of, among other things, “without legislative approval, unilaterally abrogating” Pennsylvania statutes that require “signature verification for absentee or mail-in ballots.” These changes were “not ratified” by the Pennsylvania legislature.

Georgia: Similarly, the complaint describes how Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, also “without legislative approval, unilaterally abrogated Georgia’s statute governing the signature verification process for absentee ballots.”

Michigan: The complaint states that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson “abrogated Michigan election statutes related to absentee ballot applications and signature verification.”

Wisconsin: Lastly, the Wisconsin’s elections commission made similar changes in state laws without the permission of the legislature that “weakened, or did away with, established security procedures put in place by the Wisconsin legislature to ensure absentee ballot integrity.”

The complaint lists numerous changes made in all four states by government officials, not the state legislatures.

The “amendments to States’ duly enacted election laws” violated the Electors Clause of the Constitution, Art. II, § 1, Cl. 2, which vests ‘state legislatures with plenary authority regarding the appointment of presidential electors.’”

That’s unconstitutional. Period.

Yes, the Left stole the election. Trump knew it, they knew Trump knew it, and Trump knew they knew that he knew it.

SCOTUS didn’t want to be seen as interfering with an election, so, like cowards, they ignored the obvious.

Trump didn’t. He wasn’t going to sit back and take it. He was going to tell the American people what he thought at the appropriate venue: Jan. 6, 2021, outside the U.S. Capitol.

At that point, the Left decided not to take any chances. They went all in.

FEDsurrection

The FBI, CIA, and DNI have all been implicated in colluding with Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton to engineer and disseminate the Russian Collusion Hoax.

Insidiously elaborate as it was, the hoax was ultimately exposed for what it was: Fake.

Desperate to bury Trump one way or the other, Leftists in the FBI decided to foment Trump’s J6 rally into a riot and then blame Trump for an attempted insurrection.

It’s the stuff of a political thriller. Too bad this one was written by egomaniacs who thought anyone who supported MAGA had the reading levels of sixth graders.

It took a while, but news of the nefarious deed got out: “BREAKING: President Trump just exposed the January 6 FEDsurrection as a ‘Democrat Scam.’”

The facts are all there.

According to Just the News, the FBI secretly deployed more than 250 plainclothes agents to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

That alone smells like a setup. It gets worse.

The operation was so disorganized, “it unleashed searing frustrations among many of the FBI’s rank-and-file that the bureau had lost its core competencies to ‘wokeness’ and allowed its employees to become ‘pawns in a political war.’”

Agents complained that under the leadership of James Comey and Chris Wray, the bureau had become “infected with political biases and liberal ideology.”

Woke FBI agents are a recipe for disaster because they will do anything to achieve their goal of getting Trump.

Loyalty to a cause is usually an admirable quality. In this case, it was more like a pact with the devil.

An agent urged FBI leaders “to identify viable exit options for FBI personnel who no longer feel it is legally or morally acceptable to support a federal law enforcement and intelligence agency motivated by political bias.”

Several complaints focused on the culture inside the Washington Field Office (WFO).

“WFO is a hopelessly broken office that’s more concerned about wearing masks and recruiting preferred racial/sexual groups than catching actual bad guys,” one complaint read.

“Our response to the Capitol Riot reeks of political bias,” another agent wrote.

Yet another suggested “the agents and analysts had become engrossed in the main business of Washington—politics—rather than crime fighting and blamed the bureau’s leadership for the slide.”

“We have been used as pawns in a political war, and FBI leadership fell into the trap and has allowed it to happen,” an employee wrote.

“We are supposed to call balls and strikes, regardless of political pressure, now we can’t even be trusted to be on the field,” another employee commented.

If you had any doubts that the FBI, for one, was at the beck and call of the lawless Left, the damning testimony from sane FBI agents should wipe it away.

Believe it.

Don’t Take It Anymore

Trump was quick to announce the news on Truth Social.

“Comey and Wray, who got caught LYING,” Trump posted on Truth Social, “with our Great Country at stake.”

“WE CAN NEVER LET THIS HAPPEN TO AMERICA AGAIN!” emphasized Trump.

He’s right. The Left used every trick in the book to stage a coup to get rid of Donald Trump. If anyone else had suffered such a relentless attack, the Left likely would have succeeded.

There just aren’t that many men with that much fortitude. America got lucky.

Trump is heroically tough. He is an American hero.

It’s time to shovel some American justice into the gaping maw of the Left’s audacity. It can’t come soon enough.

The Left must pay.

Believe it.