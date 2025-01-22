Ross Umbricht has just been freed as well!

When Americans went to the Capitol to peacefully protest the 2020 election, the deep state swiftly moved against them. People were arrested, held behind bars without bail, and sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

Meanwhile, Antifa members who infiltrated the crowd of peaceful pro-Trump Americans got off scot-free. There’s been absolutely no accountability for these folks, nor will there ever be.

The deep state always had an axe to grind against patriotic conservatives who stand up for the right values. They’ve always resented Americans who refuse to bow down to the elites and do what they’re told.

Through censorship, fear, and now persecution, the deep state has consistently targeted people who challenge the status quo in any meaningful capacity. Over the years, their tactics have become increasingly more desperate, yet malicious.

Thankfully, President Trump’s return to the Oval Office means justice is finally being served. At long last, January 6 political prisoners are getting released from prison.

Righting a Major Wrong in This Country

Since starting his second term, Trump pardoned about 1,500 Americans who were unduly prosecuted by the corrupt Biden DoJ. These people are finally getting their freedom back after having it denied for years on end.

Promises made, promises kept. On the campaign trail, President Trump made it clear that political corruption wouldn’t be tolerated with him back in office.

He also committed to freeing his supporters who were abused by the government, all for daring to exercise their First Amendment rights. These new pardons send a clear message: deep state abuse of everyday Americans won’t be tolerated under Trump.

For far too long, the powers that be have worked overtime to keep a firm boot on the necks of conservatives. Within hours of Trump’s return to the Oval Office, he sent them a clear message:

No more.

Democrats Are Already Throwing a Fit