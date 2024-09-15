Donald Trump may not have fared well against Kamala, voters seem to disagree.

Looks aren’t everything. If you listen to or read Trump’s responses, in the end, they are much more substantive than those of Harris.

Robert F. Kennedy, a Democrat turned pro-Trump, agrees, “I was listening to the substance, and on the substance, President Trump wins.”

In one example of Trump’s candor, when ABC co-moderator David Muir asked the former President if he had any regrets about his actions in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021, Trump didn’t beat around the bush.

MUIR: The officers coming under attack. Aides in the West Wing say you watched it unfold on television off the Oval Office. You did send out tweets, but it was more than two hours before you sent out that video message telling your supporters to go home. Is there anything you regret about what you did on that day?

TRUMP: You just said a thing that isn't covered. “Peacefully and patriotically,” I said during my speech. Not later on. Peacefully and patriotically. And nobody on the other side was killed. Ashli Babbitt was shot by an out-of-control police officer who should have never, ever shot her. It's a disgrace.

Trump went on to lambast Harris for her role in the open border policy of the Biden-Harris administration that has allowed millions of illegal immigrants, some of them criminals, into the country. He then asked when the Antifa and BLM rioters of 2020 fame were going to be thrown in jail.

TRUMP: When are the people that burned down Minneapolis going to be prosecuted or in Seattle? They went into Seattle; they took over a big percentage of the city of Seattle. When are those people going to be prosecuted?

Good question.

TRUMP: I had nothing to do with that [J6 riots] other than they asked me to make a speech. I showed up for a speech. I said, I think it's going to be big. I went to Nancy Pelosi and the mayor of Washington, D.C. And the mayor put it back in writing, as you know. I said, you know, this is going to be a very big rally or whatever you want to call it. And again, it wasn't done by me. It was done by others. I said I'd like to give you 10,000 National Guard or soldiers. They rejected me. Nancy Pelosi rejected me. It was just two weeks ago; her daughter has a tape of her saying she is fully responsible for what happened. They want to get rid of that tape. It would have never happened if Nancy Pelosi and the mayor of Washington did their jobs. I wasn't responsible for security. Nancy Pelosi was responsible. She didn't do her job.

What? Nancy Pelosi and the Mayor of D.C. rejected Trump’s offer of 10,000 National Guard troops? If true, the J6 “insurrection” looks more and more like a setup. Guess what? It’s true.

And then it was Harris’ turn.

HARRIS: I was at the Capitol on January 6th. I was the Vice President-Elect. I was also an acting senator. I was there. And on that day, the President of the United States incited a violent mob to attack our nation's Capitol, to desecrate our nation's Capitol. On that day, 140 law enforcement officers were injured. And some died. And understand, the former president has been indicted and impeached for exactly that reason.

Politically motivated indictments and impeachment are not after truth or justice. They seek revenge.

The Biden-Harris administration and their allies have been using J6 since the day it happened to vilify not only Trump but all MAGA supporters. They have created a narrative based not on truth but on lies.

The only person who died a violent death on J6 was Ashey Babbit, an unarmed 36-year-old Air Force Veteran. When Harris implied some officers died that day at the hands of an “angry mob” she was lying. And she doesn’t care.

The Left is like a juggernaut. It will run over anyone and anything that stands in its way, including the Constitution.

That’s why Harris, elsewhere in the debate, said, “Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade. And they did exactly as he intended.” Harris was putting SCOTUS on notice.

If Harris is elected, the days of the conservative majority are numbered. The Constitution will be in great jeopardy if and when radical progressives have the majority. The High Court will be brought low.

Hariss hasn't been elected yet and there are still three distinct branches of government—executive, legislative, and judiciary. SCOTUS is still in charge of the judiciary, and the High Court called bull on the Department of Justice’s J6 obstruction charges. The Left doesn’t like it one bit.

J6 Obstruction Charges Dropped

Conservative commentator Steve Gruber posted, “Justice Department drops nearly half of pending obstruction charges in J6 cases. The department said it has already dropped the charge in approximately 60 of the 126 defendants whose cases were still pending.”

According to Just the News, the “Justice Department (DOJ) has dropped nearly half of the remaining obstruction charges that are still pending against January 6 defendants, according to recent DOJ data.”

The DOJ didn’t drop the charges because they wanted to. They’re part and parcel with the cabal that wants to turn J6 into the “worst attack on democracy” since the Civil War. The DOJ dropped the charges because they had to.

SCOTUS oversees how the law is applied in the U.S., not the DOJ. The Left doesn’t yet hold sway in the highest court of the land. Checks and balances are still in place, at least for now. The DOJ had no choice but to bow down to their rightful superiors.

“The department said last week that it has already dropped the charge in approximately 60 of the 126 defendants whose cases were still pending. It is still going to charge 13 of the defendants with obstruction and is still examining the other cases.”

The DOJ has also agreed to dismiss the charge in 40 of the 133 cases that have already been tried. They are reviewing the remainder. Examine away, DOJ:

There may still be some modicum of justice for the so-called J6 offenders who were used as props in the Left’s political theater. Too little, too late? Maybe. But it’s better than nothing.

Be warned: The Left is on the march.