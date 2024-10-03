IT'S OFFICIAL: Trump Called on the National Guard for Protection on J6
Trump requested assistance and protection on the day that changed America
Recent reports indicate former president Donald Trump asked the National Guard to protect his supporters on January 6. However, the National Guard did not comply with the request. It appears General Milley interfered, preventing the request from making it to the National Guard.
General Milly also reportedly told China in secret that he would provide a warning in the event that Trump decided to launch an offensive.
