In a win for freedom, the United States House Ways and Means Committee passed a school choice bill applicable to the entirety of the nation. The bill passed 23 to 16. The bill will now transition to the House floor for a vote.

The vote is significant as it is the first time nationwide school choice legislation has moved out of committee. If Trump’s vision for America comes to fruition, Americans will enjoy school choice. Trump also wants Americans to be liberated from the dominion of the Department of Education.

Educational Freedom Might Soon be Our Reality

Americans take pride in exercising freedom of choice at the voting booth and the supermarket. Freedom of choice might soon extend to education. Though a new Trump presidency will have limited power to end the Department of Education, it appears that it might usher in a new era of school choice.

The education freedom and opportunity bill presented for vote by Rep Adrian Smith and Rep Burgess Owens is a step toward liberty.

“A good education is foundational for a child’s success in life, but unfortunately many parents have little say over their children’s education due to where they live or how much they earn. This bill would change the educational landscape for families across the country by generating significant new investments in scholarships for K-12 tuition and educational resources. We have seen through the success of school choice initiatives across the country how empowering parents gives them – not the government – the freedom to decide where to send their children to school and to tailor their children’s education to their specific needs.” – Reps Smith and Owens in a joint statement

However, the catch is that there is no guarantee that the House will vote in favor of educational choice.

House members might consider the option of choosing a school for one’s kids to be detrimental to educational institutions in urban and rural areas. Schools in cities and rural spaces often lack a robust tax base.

Education funding is derived from property tax. Property taxes in the suburbs tend to be higher in correlation with the elevated values of those coveted properties.

Smith’s Educational Choice for Children Act is Fairer Than Most Assume

Delve deep into the text of Smith’s proposed bill and you’ll find it provides a potential lifeline to kids currently stuck in failing schools. The bill is written to support poor students via charitable contributions. Those charitable donations are made to scholarship funds.

According to Smith, nearly 400,000 students from houses with average incomes under $75,000 have benefitted from the program.

Smith and Owens took their time writing H.R. 9462, adding language that creates incentives for businesses and individuals to make charitable donations for scholarships. The money is meant to cover expenses pertaining to Kindergarten through Grade 12 educational pursuits. The funds can be used for both public and private schools.

The scholarship money will be available to an estimated two million students. The funds are even applicable to homeschooled students. If passed, the school choice bill will ultimately incentivize taxpayers to offer scholarships and additional funding to help students meet their potential.

Down with the Department of Education

If everything goes according to Trump’s plan, we’ll get more than freedom of educational choice. Trump will also push for parents will be liberated from the governance of the Department of Education.

“Let’s shut down the head of the snake, the Department of Education. Take that $80 billion, put it in the hands of parents across this country.” – Vivek Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy, a passionate Trump supporter, made the comment in response to a question posed about Trump’s plan to eliminate the Department of Education. Trump is in favor of tax cuts to drain the swamp’s bloated bureaucracy, putting hard-earned dollars back in the hands of Americans.

Decentralization in the Spirit of Individual Freedom

Americans would use the tax cut savings to pay for educational pursuits, school supplies, private tutors and additional learning materials. Even some on the political left admit the Department of Education is unnecessarily large. At the moment, the department has nearly 4,500 employees.

Though few are aware of it, the Department of Education was formed less than half a century ago. Federalizing control of education is a relatively recent idea that has done little more than add to our nation’s bureaucratic complexity.

The overarching theme of the Trump campaign is renewing individual freedom. School choice and an obliteration of the Department of Education would localize education for parents and municipalities to shape as desired.