According to comments made to a media member off the record, an anonymous member of the Secret Service warns former President Trump is still in grave danger. The Secret Service sniper insists yet another attempt on Trump’s life will be made before the election.

The statement is a clear sign that the Secret Service is failing as an agency. According to the anonymous source within the agency, the second attempt on Trump’s life is likely simply because the initial assassination attempt exposed the Secret Service’s weaknesses.

The Secret Service is Preparing for the Worst

But, is the Secret Service good enough to deal with the issues at hand?