Iranian Man Thanks Trump for Freeing 90 Million Hostages

It’s clear that the whole country is witnessing — the culmination of everything we’ve all been waiting for.

An Iranian exile, an adult man crying in the streets of Los Angeles, looking at America straight in the eye and delivering the ultimate tribute: “Thank you, Donald Trump; you are a man of your word. You have set free 90 million hostages. They were hostages for 47 years.”

There is no doubt about the electricity running through the air today. For almost 50 years, the mullahs have ruled Iran with an iron fist, and now the people of Iran are finally breaking free. Who made this possible? The United Nations? No, the diplomats who flew to Tehran with pallets of cash? No, it was President Donald J. Trump, the warrior, the negotiator, the man who puts America First and freedom everywhere else a close second.

What is happening here is not simply another feel-good story; it is a piece of history in the making. Look at that video. Listen to that voice. That Iranian-American is not reading from a script; he is talking from the heart, thanking the President for doing what the timid and fearful leaders before him refused to do – to stand up to evil and to destroy it.

For 47 years, the Iranian regime has held its own people hostage. They have suppressed dissent, executed protesters, supported terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah and Hamas, developed a nuclear program intended to target Israel and the Western World. Women could not show their hair without being arrested. Young people dreamed of freedom, but were afraid to run from the morality police. The economy was collapsing due to the sanctions they had placed upon themselves by their aggressive behavior.

Previous Administrations? What did they do? Barack Obama gave them billions of dollars and pretended that a paper agreement would temper the beast. Joe Biden also gave them billions of dollars and froze their assets. He begged them to sign a new agreement and watched as they accelerated their nuclear program toward a potential nuclear breakout capability. They called it diplomacy. Patriots call it cowardice.

Donald Trump was not fooled. In his first term as President, he took the bold action of pulling out of the disastrous Iran Nuclear Deal. He put maximum pressure on Iran using economic sanctions. He killed the terrorist mastermind Qasem Soleimani. He negotiated the Abraham Accords, which united Israel with other Arab nations to combat the common enemy of Iran. No new wars. Simply, strength. Respect. Results.

In his second term as President, with the full authority of the office of the President behind him, President Trump took it even further. He worked closely with our great friend, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to take decisive military action to eliminate the nuclear threat and support the desire of the Iranian people for freedom. Precise targeting. No endless occupations. Simply, pure American power supporting justice.

The results are undeniable. The grip of the Ayatollahs is loosening. The people are rising. And exiles like this man in Los Angeles are publicly expressing their gratitude for the actions taken by President Trump, because they know: Trump delivers.

However, the true brilliance behind this is not merely the military precision and the economic pressure. It is the moral clarity. President Trump did not go into Iran for oil, nor did he go in for empire. He took action to protect the interest of the American people, to protect our allies, and to give 90 million people a chance at the same freedoms we enjoy in America.

Peace through strength is not a slogan for this President. It is a way of living.

Think about it. The so-called mainstream media is already losing their minds, wringing their hands over “escalation” and “the risk of a larger war.” The same voices that applauded the endless entanglement of the United States in the Middle East under previous Presidents are now screaming bloody murder over “Trump’s escalation” and how it threatens peace in the region. The global elite in Davos and Brussels? They are appalled. How dare Trump upset their cozy arrangement with dictators?

Meanwhile, the rest of us are celebrating. We are cheering. We are cheering along with the Israeli people. We are cheering along with the Iranian people. Why? When America is strong, when our President keeps his promise to project American power without apology, good things happen for the cause of freedom across the globe.

What happened today in Los Angeles is not an anomaly. It is symbolic. It shows that one dedicated leader can alter the course of history. Donald Trump promised to make America Great Again, and part of that greatness is America standing as a beacon of hope for those trapped in darkness.

He did not send American soldiers to occupy Iran. He did not build a new nation with trillions of dollars spent on nation-building. He targeted the regime’s capabilities with precise military action while encouraging the Iranian people to take control of their destiny. “Take over your government,” he urged them. And they are answering.

The cowards and the never-Trumpers claimed that it could not be done. They warned that taking on Iran would result in catastrophe. They preferred to continue with the status quo of containing and appeasing Iran. However, President Trump knew better. He recognized that tyrants only respond to strength and that every person desires to live freely.

Look at the difference. Under Trump, hostages are liberated, not created. Threats are eliminated, not appeased. Alliances are strengthened, not sold out. That is leadership. That is what victory looks like.

And what this extraordinary development represents regarding President Trump’s vision for a safer, more free world is much greater than most understand.

Now that the hard work of developing a post-regime Iran has begun, and with Trump in charge, you can bet that it will be done correctly. No more financing terrorism. No more nuclear threats. Stabilized energy markets as a free Iran becomes a member of the community of nations. The entire Middle East will breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Israel is safer than ever.

Skeptics will claim that it is too early to be celebrating. Let them. The video from Los Angeles tells a different story. Gratitude does not lie. Tears of joy from a man who has waited decades do not lie.

President Trump has once again demonstrated why millions of Americans voted for him not once, but twice. He fights for us. He fights for freedom. And when he claims he will accomplish something – from securing the borders to stimulating the economy to combating evil overseas – he accomplishes it.

That is the Trump effect. Bold. Unafraid. Effective.

The regime that has chanted “Death to America” for centuries is on the ropes. The people they have oppressed are finding their voice. And in the middle of it all is a President who refuses to accept the conventional wisdom of decline and managed retreat.

America is back. Freedom is advancing. And the world is better off for it.

Thank you, President Trump. The Iranian people are not the only ones grateful for your efforts. So are every patriot who loves this country and what it stands for.