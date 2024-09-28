Get 45% off for 1 year

"Uncle Intel" from the southern border indicates nearly a dozen surface to air missiles were likely smuggled into the United States. If the rumor is true, those missiles were transported across the southern border into Mexico. It appears that terrorists, likely from Iran, are targeting Trump Force One.

Trump Force One is Donald Trump's personal Boeing 757 used to travel throughout the states and beyond. If Iranian terrorists accomplish their mission, they’ll blast Trump Force One out of the sky, killing The Don and everyone aboard.

Such an attack would throw a monkey wrench into the election, likely making Kamala Harris the favorite to win the presidency.

Iran is Obsessed With Killing America’s Patriarch

The elimination of former president Trump would likely lead to a resurgence of the East. Muslims in Iran and the rest of the East are targeting Trump.

Though unlikely, it is possible that The Don’s return to the White House might lead to a covert or even overt preemptive strike against authoritarian regimes in the East.

Iran’s obsession with killing Trump would be a preemptive strike of its own. However, Trump made it clear that he is well aware of Iranians’ dislike of his anti-Muslim stance. Trump called out Iran following several reports that indicate the extremist nation wants to eliminate him.

"If I were the president I would inform the threatening country in this case, Iran, that If you do anything to harm this person we are going to blow your largest cities to smithereens.” – Donald Trump

The incendiary comment is likely a bluff though it might also be a sign that Trump is willing to use force against one of America’s top enemies. There is a possibility of Trump replacing the United States’ top generals with his hand picked selections for an all-MAGA military.

If such a scenario were to unfold, war with the totalitarian regimes of the East might become a reality. The prospect of such a conflict might scare some yet it might also be a boon to America.

Imagine waking up one morning in 2025 to learn Iran, China, Russia, North Korea and Saudi Arabia had been obliterated from existence via nuclear strikes. We would finally have world peace and worry-free living, albeit with a significant cost of human life.

The Don is on a Mission

The former president has been emboldened by recent attempts to take his life. Brushes with death tend to change one’s perspective and willingness to take risks. Trump is intent on cementing his legacy as the greatest president in American history.

After all, we’ve only had one president serve two non-consecutive terms in the Oval Office. That feat was accomplished by none other than Grover Cleveland.

"No threat will shake me, no enemy will intimidate me and I have never been more determined than I am today and I will never back down in my fight to make America great again." – Donald Trump

The remarks quoted above were made during a recent campaign stop in North Carolina. Trump unleashed a verbal tirade on his enemies in the East after a briefing from the nation’s leading national security officials.

This is Trump’s time to shine. Even if he doesn’t take action against Iran upon returning to the White House, the war of words will undoubtedly continue.

Trump’s increasingly hostile rhetoric sends a clear sign that he will not live in fear.

Trump Sounds Off on Biden

When making his latest controversial remarks to the press, Trump also seized the opportunity to blast the Biden administration. The former president criticized Biden and Harris for failing to respond to repeated threats from Iran.

Trump also highlighted how security was provided for Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, when visiting the United States. It is somewhat perplexing that Iran’s unpopular leader is protected in America even though is an enemy of our state.

The shocking truth is the real threat might be from within as nearly 20% of the United States believes the country would be better off if Trump were eliminated.

Embracing the Spirit of Utilitarian Bipartisanship

The Don extended an olive branch of sorts to his political enemies. Trump complimented Democrats for uniting with Republicans when voting for additional Secret Service funding.

The bipartisan effort will help protect Trump, Biden, Harris and presidents of the future, regardless of their political affiliation.