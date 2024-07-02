Americans knew Biden was feeble. The reality of the situation feels much worse having watched him try to perform in the key political debate ahead of the upcoming election.

While very few had high hopes for an inspiring performance from the President, Biden’s performance at Thursday night’s showdown was nothing less than a showcase of how poorly equipped the President is to run the country.

Rather than be astonished, many Americans are grappling with something not often seen in our notoriously cutthroat political landscape: pity. Despite the fact that he ultimately answers for his administration’s policies and actions, the debate made it difficult to see past what Biden really is: an old man propped up like a punching bag as his administration clings desperately to power.

While the debate was structured to provide the President with the best possible outcome for Democrats, it was clear that he was even more unwell than most viewers - and political allies - initially believed.

Politicians should be able to be off-the-cuff in debate settings. The knee-jerk response is the one viewers like most because it gives voters the opportunity to really understand who the candidate is. With the debate, we got Biden’s worst: over-rehearsing combined with inability to keep his train of thought together showed us the worst could still be on its way.

Hosted in Atlanta by CNN and moderated by notable Trump critics Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, the debate was the first not moderated by the Commission on Presidential Debates since 1988.

It is traditional for the nonpartisan organization to sponsor presidential debates to encourage fairness across the board.

The Commission was removed as an obstacle to Biden, and still the President couldn’t gain enough traction to give a convincing performance.

Even those closest to Biden are struggling to justify the performance, criticizing both the President and his team.

The Biden administration blamed bad preparation and exhaustion for the President’s poor performance, despite the fact that the debate was orchestrated specifically to make the aging President look strong.

Top Biden fundraiser John Morgan said: “It is my belief that he was over-coached, over-practiced. And I believe [senior aide] Anita Dunn... put him in a venue that was conducive for Trump and not for him.”

Vice President Kamala Harris took to the President’s defense later that night, attending several late-night cable shows designed to brush off the severity of what just happened.

Many expected for the media to spend the next few days going after Donald Trump’s powerful - and coherent - performance. Trump is after all known for his ability to command both the stage and the camera.

What happened instead is that the nation, including the media outlets normally quick to protect Biden, is too appalled to talk about anything but President Biden’s disheartening performance.

Former president Donald Trump, however, took cards stacked thoroughly against him to provide a debate that left viewers knowing where he stands. Trump’s ability to respond effectively shouldn’t be the sole marker of a presidential candidate’s ability, but unfortunately Biden set the bar so low that it almost felt unfair to watch him struggle. Some of Trump’s best work during the debate was allowing President Biden to speak for himself.

President Biden made a number of major missteps throughout the debate and his performance didn’t leave much room for speculation. The President often spoke so softly it was difficult to hear him. He trailed off several times, and even forgot the word for Medicare as he tried to get out a string of rehearsed lines.

Only an astonishing 11% of voters approved of President Biden’s performance - and many would argue that is 11% too high.

While the Democrats have tried feebly to volley their usual round of criticisms at Trump, the focus on Biden’s deteriorating state is coming as loudly from inside the Democratic party as outside of it.

Even the New York Times ran an article titled “To Serve His Country, President Biden Should Leave the Race”. Another article from the Washington Post advised Biden to leave the Presidency as LBJ had done, a choice that ultimately increased his popularity among voters.

Whether President Biden excuses himself or not, we’re left with almost equally unpalatable options: a continued Biden Presidency, a Kamala Harris Presidency should he try another term and not be able to fulfill it, or whatever other Democrat candidates the party is willing to throw into the ring.

A Kamala Harris Presidency is also likely far-fetched. Her recent polling numbers show ratings with low confidence.

Many Democrats are calling for the end of the Biden presidency in favor of a stronger candidate, especially one that can stand up in front of the nation and show where they stand.

To be fair, this debate was hopeless at the start for Biden. Trump was able to get up and do what he does best: state his policies, hold his own, and call out the hypocrisy of the Democratic party. Biden had a lot to lose, and no amount of media-rigging or coaching could fix the fact that he is not mentally equipped to inspire confidence.