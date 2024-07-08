Can you imagine walking across the Canadian border and voting in Canadian elections without interference? You simply walk into a Canadian welfare office, ask for a handout and cast a vote without identification. Such a pipe dream of a scenario is our reality here in the United States.

The Biden Administration is Pushing Federal Agencies to Boost Voter Numbers

Though the legacy media doesn’t want you to know it, the Biden administration is ordering federal agencies to encourage illegal voting. The administration has ordered federal agencies to present voter registration forms to everyone they interact with. In other words, illegal immigrants from Mexico, China, and other nations are handed voter registration forms without proof of citizenship.

Contrary to popular belief, state election officials aren’t required to request proof of citizenship from those who complete the federal form. The flawed process was recently highlighted by Rosemary Jenks. Jenks works for the Immigration Accountability Project.

Jenks and her team estimate more than 30,000,000 illegal aliens will attempt to vote or successfully vote illegally. Such foreign-born individuals were not naturalized and are ineligible to vote. However, the Biden administration issued an executive order mandating federal agencies provide voter registration to all individuals.

Action at the Federal Level is Necessary

Republicans are calling for prompt action at the federal level to prevent illegal immigrants from voting in the upcoming presidential election. Arizona is the lone state to pass legislation preventing illegals from voting. Every other state in the union provides welfare applicants and driver’s license applicants with a voter registration form.

The hope is that bureaucrats at the federal level will intervene before the election. Ideally, the federal government would demand proof of United States citizenship before handing over a voter registration form. At the moment, federal voting forms do not have a requirement to display proof of citizenship in the country.

Take a deep dive into the minutia of voting laws and you’ll eventually make your way toward the NVRA. Passed in 1993, the NVRA is short for National Voter Registration Act. The Act mandates that states register all voters at the Department of Motor Vehicles. Moreover, voters are also to be registered at offices when applying for welfare benefits.

Every American citizen should be concerned that if a welfare or driver’s license applicant attests he or she is a citizen of the country, it is taken as truth. Such an individual could easily be an illegal alien yet still registered to vote. The unfortunate truth is that illegal immigrants might be the deciding factor in the upcoming presidential election this November.

It is Time to Mandate Identification for Registering and Casting a Vote

The left’s push for a continuation of the current voter registration and vote-casting system is inherently illogical. One needs identification to obtain employment and drive a vehicle. Therefore, it is only logical that one should also present identification to become a voter and cast a vote.

The truth that the mainstream media attempts to hide is that a record-breaking number of illegal aliens have moved to the United States in recent years. In fact, the streak of record-breaking immigration dates back to 2021. If current trends hold, the number of migrants entering the nation will reach a whopping 8 million before October’s end.

Aside from allowing illegal aliens to vote in our nation’s elections, Biden’s administration has extended additional benefits. Illegal aliens are provided with access to healthcare and food through the SNAP program. Moreover, nearly 20 states empower illegal aliens to obtain a driver’s license.

Admittedly, some such immigrants can be found waiting in lines at Home Depot parking lots in the southwest. Illegals are often seen hopping into the backs of pickup trucks for day labor projects. However, those immigrants speak little-to-no English and lack skills. The next administration would be wise to implement an English proficiency exam at the 6-month mark after entry or face immediate deportation.

The Focus now Shifts to the House

It is a bit surprising that House Republicans have not coordinated a floor vote regarding the actions suggested above. However, there is the potential for such a measure to arise prior to the recess this August.

Stay tuned as the voter registration drama is about to reach a dramatic crescendo.