In the several months since President Trump’s return to the White House, America has been looking up again. We’re eliminating taxes on tips, removing dangerous illegal aliens, and finally making this country strong again.

None of it would be possible without Trump sticking by his policy agenda, while having the support of we the people.

Despite this president’s great work, Democrats have been working nonstop to undermine him. They spread all kinds of lies about his economic agenda in particular, claiming that tariffs would cause the country’s economy to plummet.

As always, the left has again been caught in a lie.

They will say just about anything to make Trump look bad. Yet when you put their claims up against reality, the latter wins each and every time.

Here are the facts: after four years of an economic nightmare under the Biden regime, America is back…bigger and better than ever. There’s no stronger evidence of this than our nation’s budget surplus at the end of June, along with well documented tariff revenues going back years.

Democrats don’t want Americans to be aware of this. Yet the facts are right in front of our faces. Once again, President Trump is keeping his promises and delivering for we the people.

Here’s What the Mainstream Media Isn’t Telling You