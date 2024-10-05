If Donald Trump survives until the first of the year, it will be a minor miracle. It appears the Deep State, crazed individuals and even the Lincoln Project want Trump dead.

Though the Lincoln Project representatives have not explicitly said they want Trump to die, it looks like they wouldn’t mind if he did.

Rick Wilson Incited the Attempt to Take Trump’s Life

Consultant and co-founder of the Lincoln Project, Rick Wilson, encouraged homicidal maniac leftists to assassinate Donald Trump. The irony is the Lincoln Project is a super PAC consisting of Republicans. However, those conservatives have gone against the party grain simply because Trump is now the top Republican.

The Lincoln Project team operates out of a war room in an effort to advance conservative values and specific narratives. The group is zeroing in on Trump with tailored ads that defame his character and platform. The twist is that similar ads were aired to make the public think less of Democrats in previous years.

As an example, one of the group’s feature pieces dubbed “Regret” consists of comedian David Cross listing Trump’s supposed weaknesses. The ad has nearly three million views on YouTube alone.

The overarching aim of those ads is to convince voters that Trump is a threat to democracy. The claim is that Trump’s next term might divide the country to the point of civil war.

The Lincoln Group Emboldens Those on the Fringes

The problem with the Lincoln Group’s approach to characterizing Trump as an evildoer is that it encourages violent people to take action. Those pushed to the margins of society have nothing to lose, meaning they are willing to shoot Trump to gain fame.

As is often said, the most dangerous person in the world is a man with nothing to lose.

Some political scientists and media critics are pointing to the Lincoln Group’s ads as the motivation for the recent Trump assassination attempts. Political junkies who spend most of their time on the internet essentially become brainwashed by what they see and hear, then take action.

The problem is too many men have become lonely and isolated as a result of a sputtering economy, egregiously expensive college tuition, DEI and hyper-feminism.

Wilson Appears to Want a Bullet in Trump

Some of those who consume news outside of the legacy media have found video of the aforementioned Wilson stating he wants Trump dead. The resurfaced footage shows Wilson stating that the donor class should put a bullet in Trump. The footage dates back to 2015 when Trump first ran for the Oval Office.

Wilson’s reference to the donor class is a polite way of referring to those who control the country’s plutocracy. It is political donors who finance politicians’ campaigns. Those same donors are almost always repaid with beneficial fiscal, monetary, foreign and legal policymaking after elections.

The pressing question is whether Wilson meant a literal bullet or a metaphorical one. Knowing radical leftists, Wilson likely meant an actual bullet as opposed to symbolically ending Trump through defunding.

A Shift in Tone is Necessary for Civility

Decorum and civility appear to have ended in 2008 when social media hit its stride. The mid-to-late aughts constituted a cultural and technological shift in which people gravitated away from one another toward screens.

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the other online socials have driven people to political extremes.

Use your mind’s eye to envision an angry man living alone in a cramped studio apartment. The first thing he does upon waking is check his social media feed. That feed is laden with politically-charged content including half-truths and lies.

The angry man then transitions to YouTube, a website that presents content suggestions based on personalized algorithms. It is here that the angry man sees the Lincoln Project’s “Regret” spot.

The angry man then clicks the suggested videos and is essentially trapped in an echo chamber of leftist propaganda that presents Trump as an inhumane illuminoso worthy of a kill shot.

Such is the sequence of events that likely led up to Thomas Crooks and Ryan Routh attempting to kill former president Trump. If we want to save America, we must transition to a new era of civility, decorum and peace as opposed to violence and character defamation for political gain.