For far too long, political elites in this country have been allowed to get away with heinous crimes. We’ve seen this time and time again, with no better example than the Clintons. For decades, they’ve gotten away with laundering money through charities, lying before Congress, and committing a host of other offenses.

Many Americans are rightfully speaking out against this.

After all, why should Hillary Clinton and her family get to live above the law? The same can also be asked of the Biden family and other leftists who’ve been able to act with virtual impunity.

When it comes to Hillary Clinton, however, one of the people who’s played a vital role in protecting her from legal consequences is none other than former President Barack Obama.

Though with years having passed since Obama intervened on Clinton’s behalf, there’s a strong possibility that she could soon be charged with espionage.

Clinton Should Have Faced the Music For Her Actions Years Ago

When Hillary Clinton’s campaign was credibly found to have spied on Donald Trump during 2016, it appeared all but certain that she’d be hit with espionage charges.

However, then-President Obama stepped in at the time, ordering the FBI not to take any legal action against her. As many Americans have since pointed out, a directive of this nature breaches 18 U.S. Code § 793; though it still stuck and Clinton got away with running an illegal surveillance campaign.