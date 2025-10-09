Imagine paying tax dollars to a government that uses that money to promote the hiring of foreigners.

Seems insane, doesn’t it?

That’s exactly what we’ve been doing up until Donald Trump returned to the White House.

The Don’s Executive Order dramatically hikes the fee businesses pay for sponsoring foreign labor, prioritizing taxpaying Americans. Thanks to Trump, we are putting American patriots ahead of outsiders who haven’t paid a penny in taxes.

The H-1B Visa Executive Order is Reason for Hope

When it seems like everything is falling apart, people gravitate toward hope.

The hope for a happy future is incentive enough to keep pushing for a better tomorrow.

President Trump’s latest Executive Order gives much-needed hope to Americans struggling to pay bills and start families.

The presidential power play sets a hefty $100,000 fee companies must pay for each foreign worker. The new H-1B Visa policy ultimately disincentivizes American companies from hiring foreigners.

The fact that Trump turned to the use of incentives as opposed to brute force reveals his true colors: a champion of free, albeit regulated, markets.

America is Building From Within

It won’t take long for companies to choose Americans instead of outsiders.

There’s no sense paying six-figures to employ someone from a distant land when hiring an American costs nothing aside from a wage or salary.

Fast forward a couple years and we’ll likely see a better domestic economy, more marriages, and a higher rate of family formation. All of it is the result of Trump’s pro-American H-1B Visa Executive Order and tariffs.

Granted, there are a couple situations where companies will find reason to justify the $100,000 price tag to hire a foreigner…yet those instances will be rare.

Aside from the unicorn-like “rainmaker” capable of making a monumental impact on the bottom line, importing a foreigner simply won’t be worth the cost.

Trump is Rewarding American Taxpayers