In recent years, it’s become abundantly clear that higher education in this country isn’t what it used to be. Gone are the days when people could attend college or university and get essential skills to thrive in the workforce.

Over the years, there’s been a disturbing uptick in people graduating with fancy degrees, yet struggling to find jobs in their respective fields. Many of these folks are left with hefty student loans and few prospects of paying them off in a reasonable period of time.

If that wasn’t disturbing enough, higher education institutions across the nation have become increasingly woke and unsafe. Ivy Leagues like Harvard University aren’t exempt from this; if anything, they’re some of the main perpetrators, as pointed out by President Trump.

What Harvard’s Doing Isn’t Sustainable

Weeks ago, it came to light that Harvard’s admissions process has been completely tainted by DEI. The university is rejecting applicants who are deemed too privileged or not part of “marginalized” backgrounds.

Adding insult to injury, Harvard is also using wokeness as a core barometer for evaluating essays submitted by applicants. Essay writers who fail to cite “diverse” sources are almost certain to be rejected, regardless of their work’s overall quality or accuracy.