It’s no secret that Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris’s track record is haunting her along the campaign trail. The former Senator was at one time rated the most liberal of all 100 Senators, in a now-deleted ranking from GovTrack. While her rating on the same site hasn’t changed much, GovTribe has caved like many other media outlets by removing negative press of the Vice President.

Following recent plans to put price controls on groceries, many fear that the vice president will implement government controls that would steer the US towards full communism. Harris has pitched a number of actions for her first 100 days in office, which comes with a price tag of $1.7 billion funded by the government.

Most plans to dole out money from the government and beef up the Democrats’ voter base directly correlates to an increase for taxpayers in a country that already cripples its workers with payments from state income tax to federal taxes.

Under Harris’s regime - likely an exacerbated caricature of the already painful Biden administration - the taxpayer will continue to bow down to big government, though in a more overt and subservient way.

This display of Communism goes beyond just aesthetic press headlines tailored towards the left. Harris’s policies put the US in danger of moving towards true Communism in its Policies - so far Left that they even diverge from Bernie Sanders’ near-extremist views.

Harris’s plan would allow the Federal Trade Commission to enact a formal ban on price “gouging” by putting penalties on companies that raise prices in accordance with increased production costs or supply chain constraints.

As former president Donald Trump pointed out, this is dangerous not only because it sounds good in speeches, but because it focuses heavily on the current struggles of many Americans that can’t really be fixed by one changed policy.

It is also, as Trump points out, dangerous because it is objectively a Marxist policy change that would constrict the free market, preventing it from righting itself.

Harris seems to have forgotten already where the Government’s money comes from - the private citizen.

In an economic plan that would push the $2 billion national debt even higher, the Democratic hopeful continues to make promises that sound great to other far-leftists, and leave many without major tax breaks or government handouts already sweating.

The Biden administration’s regime has become synonymous with raging inflation that continues to torture the middle class, as well as an increase in handouts that disrespect the integrity of taxpayer dollars by funding illegal aliens and encouraging low-income families to avoid work and rely on government handouts.

Even the notoriously leftist Washington Post published a scathing editorial on Harris’s proposed “gimmicks”. As the Times points out: our current economic situation requires serious rewiring and intentional, careful overhaul.

Harris’s return to an ages-old (and routinely disproven) economic theory signals not only a continuation of the current climate, but a possible nosedive towards an economic predicament to rival Venezuela or the Soviet state.

Failed communist countries through history abound, and set an unwavering example about how Harris’s policies are dangerous not only economically, but by extension to the health of the entire nation.

Even Bernie Sanders has rejected the communist label as he favors assets owned by the people existing alongside capitalism to promote the collective good. The communism favored by the aspiring Harris regime encourages the sharing of all property managed (read: controlled) by the government, as in Cuba and the former Soviet Union.

This divergence in method to what is ultimately the same theory is what becomes so dangerous when promoted by someone so power-hungry.

Between extremists, Harris showcases exactly what is so terrifying about the Communist ideal: total control of (formerly) private assets by the government, no matter who earned them. There is no room for consideration of the individual under her proposed policies.

Where Sanders recognizes the need for gradual shift and the ultimate priority of the collective good, Harris makes no secret of hoping for Big Government to hold every asset on behalf of the people - while continuing to tap taxpayers until they run dry.

Harris’s inability to see that Americans are fed up with economic exhaustion and division may well be her downfall, if the hypocrisy of her proposed Communist agenda can be pointed out to those who continue to make excuses for her.

If even the likes of Bernie Sanders can continue to point out that her system won’t work, the system could be saved by well-informed voters who won’t be fooled by Leftist rhetoric.