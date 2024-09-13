This isn’t war-torn Gaza, or even the streets of a gang-filled border town in the U.S.. This is Minnesota during Walz’s position as Governor of the State of Minnesota. Governor Walz let his city burn to the ground, literally giving orders to the Third Police Precinct to do nothing about the looting, rioting, and burning of his city.

For now, we won’t get into the bill he signed during his tenure allowing infanticide, but concentrate on how he turned the streets of his state into a hellscape, causing entire swaths of Minneapolis to burn the ground before finally calling in the National Guard after being shamed in public for allowing such mayhem to broil.

In Police Union testimony given at the state capitol, MPD Sergeant Anna Hedberg was told by Walz, “Give it up.”

Why would a governor willingly stand down to rioters and thugs taking over his state?

Who Funded Governor Walz’s Hellscape?

$500 million in damages were caused under Walz’s watch. Police and firemen stood by under Walz’s orders. People were locked in their homes in 2020 as cities in Minnesota burned and the state was overtaken by thugs and rioters. Kamala Harris was helping to bail the rioters and arsonists out of jail at the same time through the Minnesota Freedom Fund. These two puppets, Walz and Harris, acted together to destroy what was once one of the most scenic states in the country.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund states on its website that they “Pay cash bails and immigration bonds for those who can’t afford it, because wealth should never decide who is kept in detention and who goes free.” George Soros helps to fund this and many other organizations linked to rioting in different cities across the U.S.



The Harris-Walz ticket has been bought out by George Soros and funding immigrants while allowing criminals to flood our borders. It’s all part of the same plan. They erect shell companies and non-profits, then direct coordinated attacks in cities, looting grocery stores, gas stations, and local businesses, burning down entire neighborhoods.

Soros is evil, and the Harris-Walz campaign is of the same ilk. Check out a deleted 60 minutes interview where Soros admits to rounding up Jews and confiscating property. His father was a lawyer during Nazi occupation of Germany, and he helped gather Jewish belongings to give to the Nazi state. He’s just doing the same thing in the U.S.

https://x.com/JudiciaryGOP/status/1821209369893052416

Now They’re Trying to Burn the Evidence

There are hundreds of accounts of Tim Walz letting Minneapolis, MN burn, but they’re trying to eliminate the records of people who experienced this first-hand.

While the Harris-Walz campaign tries to promote ‘joy’ this is what they stood for in one of America’s great states. But wait, there’s another funny little twist in all of this upside-down evidence that the country is being run by pure evil.



The “Strength through Joy“ slogan that was all over the Democratic National Convention is straight from a Nazi propaganda campaign. Soros worked to round up Jews and take all their possessions in Nazi Germany, and now one of the biggest funders of Democratic campaigns is telling you to find “strength through joy” as they allow your cities to burn. Don’t drink the Kool-Aid. You’re smarter than that.