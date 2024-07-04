Most Americans see the terms “republic” and “democracy” as interchangeable because they mean the same thing: whoever gets the most votes, wins.

This misunderstanding is, in large part, due to a failure of our education system to teach civics and politicized media outlets sowing confusion. After the J6 riots, “Donald Trump is a threat to democracy” became the rallying cry of the Left and their Democrat sycophants.

They set Trump up as an anti-democratic fiend to seed fear in the general population, hoping that enough kernels might germinate under the heat of their gaslighting to influence future elections (i.e., all MAGA candidates are anti-democratic fiends). The Left nurtures fear through an incessant barrage of images and hysterical commentary based on snippets of information taken out of context or willfully manipulated to suit their needs: getting votes.

What’s lost in all the uproar is this: Donald Trump and every other American citizen should be a threat to democracy. A direct democracy is a collective where 51% can do whatever they want to the other 49%. Put another way, a pure democracy pulverizes individual rights and mixes the powder into a faceless majority.

That’s why the Founding Fathers rejected the notion of direct democracy. Bernard Dobski, of The Heritage Foundation, put it this way:

America’s Founders carefully thought through the problems of direct democracy and explicitly rejected this model — and for good reason. They saw that because ancient democracies lacked any social or institutional forces that could check, refine, or moderate the will of the majority, they were prone to great instability, riven by factionalism, and subject to the passions and short-sightedness of the public. Direct democracies were thus vulnerable to tyranny.

The fact that Democrats are obsessed with “equity” via DEI and Critical Race Theory betrays their endgame: tyranny.

The open border policy of the Biden administration is another tell-tell sign of the Democrat’s plan to secure one-party rule. Given that Biden and Trump are currently in a statistical tie nationally, according to a recent Marist poll, to achieve a clear majority the Biden administration is banking on the illegal alien vote to go their way. Who cares if it's illegal?

The proof? According to the New York Post, “Welfare offices and other agencies in 49 US states are providing voter registration forms to migrants without requiring proof of citizenship, leading Republicans and conservatives to call for swift federal action to stop the handouts.”

Once the Left achieves one-party rule, direct democracy, DEI, and all the rest will have served their purpose and will be used only when and where the Left sees fit. The tyranny of the majority will transmogrify into the tyranny of the minority like a black widow eating her mate. At that point “free” elections in America will become like those in China where only Chinese Communist Party members can be elected — so much for the majority rules.

The Bill of Rights is Anti-Democratic

In a direct democracy where the majority always rules, the individual is damned. James Madison wrote the first ten amendments to the Constitution to limit government power and protect individual liberties. In this sense, the Bill of Rights is anti-democratic in that it guarantees the civil rights and liberties of the individual, not the majority.

The heart and soul of America are in the Bill of Rights First Amendment: freedom of speech, press, and religion. Other amendments set rules for due process of law and reserve all powers not delegated to the federal government to the people or the states. All of the amendments were designed to protect the individual, that’s the government's job.

Whereas a direct democracy is vulnerable to tyranny, a republic like the U.S. is designed to resist tyranny. Make no mistake: Donald Trump is a threat to pure democracy and that’s a good thing.

Democrats Seek One-Party Rule

The National Citizens Initiative for Democracy (NCID) — endorsed by leftist radicals like Howard Zinn, who described himself as "something of an anarchist, something of a socialist. Maybe a democratic socialist" — advocates for direct democracy through a “Legislature of the People” where American citizens could bypass state and federal legislatures to directly amend the Constitution and pass their own laws.

John Koza, chairman of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, claims, “Every vote of every voter in every state would count directly towards the presidential candidate that voter wants see to be president, so it would make every voter in every state equal.”

Koza and the NCID want to abolish the Electoral College. Even worse, a 2023 Pew Research poll determined that 65% of U.S. adults favor a national popular vote. That must change and fast if there’s any hope for the Republic.

The Electoral College is made up of 538 electors. A majority of 270 electoral votes is required to elect the President and Vice-President. Each state has the same number of electors as it does members in its Congressional delegation: one for each member in the House of Representatives plus two Senators.

Without an Electoral College, presidential candidates could win an election by concentrating on high-population urban centers and media markets. The Electoral College requires candidates to seek support from a cross-section of the American electorate and prevents a tyranny of the majority.

The Left’s call to abolish the Electoral College shows the Democrats’ disdain for our republican institutions.

Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) described the Electoral College as “undemocratic and radical” and introduced a bill supported by far-left Senators Durbin, Feinstein, and Gillibrand to eliminate it. Eliminating the Electoral College, for Schatz, would be “an unassailably logical evolution of our Constitution.”

Evolution by Destruction is the Mantra of the Left.

Schatz and company aren’t alone. In his bid to become the Democratic presidential nominee, billionaire climate investor Tom Steyer repeatedly attacked the Electoral College as undemocratic.

Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) said this about the Electoral College: “It is hard to defend a system in which we have a president who lost the popular vote by three million votes.”

Fellow radical leftist Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said, “Everyone’s vote should count equally — in every election —no matter where they live…your power in our democracy shouldn’t be determined by where you live. I just think this is how a democracy should work.”

You get the picture. The Left hates our Constitutional Republic. Why? Because it prevents totalitarian one-party rule.

Gaslighting Democracy

The next time you hear Donald Trump and his MAGA base being called a threat to democracy, realize that Trump is a threat to the direct democracy the Left advocates because it’s an existential threat to the Republic. American citizens should all be a threat to democracy.

In other words, the Left, as usual, is gaslighting America with its fear campaign against Trump. They are hiding in plain sight by promoting a brand of direct democracy that undermines the individual rights guaranteed in the Bill of Rights.

Should they achieve such a democracy, America will be no more — it will look more like a Maoist’s fever dream.

The Electoral College guarantees that liberal voters in urban areas don’t determine the election rendering “fly-over country” helpless to defend itself from the Left’s dictates. It’s the last line of defense against a Marxist takeover of America.

America is not a democracy, and, God-willing, it never will be.