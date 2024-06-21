“Shark Tank” investor and billionaire Mark Cuban says SEC Chairman Gary Gensler could harm Biden’s re-election chances. At Coinbase’s State of Crypto Summit, Mark Cuban says Gensler has harmed investors by making it difficult for some businesses to register with the SEC or gain approval for investment products if Gensler does not approve of the underlying asset.

A Pew Research survey shows that many Americans are still skeptical of cryptocurrencies, likely due to a leftist smear campaign.

However, 17% of American adults have invested or traded in cryptocurrency at some point since Bitcoin software first went live in 2009. This gives many eligible U.S. voters skin in the game when it comes to cryptocurrencies. This can drive them to vote for literally anyone else who promises to support cryptocurrencies, like Trump has at a recent meeting with Bitcoin miners.

The power-hungry Gensler has especially alienated the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency community through tactics that Bitcoin insiders call “regulation through enforcement” – a preference for extracting eight-figure fines from major players in the cryptocurrency industry over clarifying regulations and providing an even playing field. Gensler’s SEC has been so terrible at regulating digital assets that judges have jerked the regulatory agency up short in cases like SEC vs. Ripple and SEC vs. DEBT Box. In the Ripple case, the presiding judge ruled that almost half of the $1.3 billion in XRP Token sales the SEC took issue with did not qualify as the sale of securities. The difference? People buying it on exchanges might not have known they were buying XRP from Ripple; therefore, there was no intention to enter into a formal investment contract. Hedge fund managers probably knew more about where the XRP they bought was coming from and were more okay with the existence of an investment contract.

Ripple also negotiated the fine for selling unregistered securities to “sophisticated investors” down from $2 billion to $102 million by arguing that the fine was disproportionately high. That the SEC tried to levy a $2 billion fine in the first place may mean that it resents even a partial loss almost as much as it resents businesses whose only “crime” was neglecting to fill the paperwork out.

In the DEBT Box case, the presiding judge blistered the SEC for lying about evidence in its case against DEBT Box. Very likely, Gensler’s SEC got into too much of a hurry in its eagerness to freeze DEBT Box’s assets.

The SEC also fumbled by refusing to approve applications for Bitcoin Spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), which are funds that could buy and sell bitcoin on spot markets. It had already approved Bitcoin Futures ETFs, which can buy and sell bitcoin futures contracts. One of the rejected applications was Grayscale’s bid to convert an existing investment product, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, into a Bitcoin Spot ETF. Grayscale filed a lawsuit alleging that the SEC’s actions were “arbitrary and capricious.” Grayscale won the lawsuit when the presiding judge agreed, forcing the SEC to reconsider.

Soon afterward, the SEC reluctantly approved eleven Bitcoin Spot ETFs, including Grayscale’s. Gensler whined that this didn’t mean the SEC or any of its personnel “endorsed” Bitcoin. Of course, the SEC doesn’t have to “endorse” any particular asset. It’s not a financial advisor. If the SEC has to exist at all, it should only exist to provide a level playing field.

As importantly, the SEC has proven incapable of guaranteeing that its employees are impartial. Former Department of Corporate Finance William Hinman famously opined that Ethereum wasn’t a security in a 2018 speech. However, the watchdog group Empower Oversight later used the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to force the SEC to release emails revealing that Hinman had a financial stake in a law firm that had advised the Ethereum Foundation. The SEC’s ethics department had warned him to divest but apparently never followed up. Hinman failed to divest his financial interest and later returned to that law firm after leaving the SEC.

To be fair, Ethereum may or may not meet the conditions in the Howey Test, which serves as the SEC’s default test to determine whether an asset qualifies as a security. Senior employees like Hinman shouldn’t be trusted to provide a level playing field if they can’t prove that they are impartial.

As the chairman, Gary Gensler would ultimately be responsible for any missteps made by the SEC. However, he may have gotten so power-hungry that the SEC makes missteps, wastes everybody’s time, and often has to backtrack after a court case doesn’t go its way. That’s kind of an odd attitude for someone who can’t even keep a tight rein on his own employees.