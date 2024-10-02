Free speech is not a black-and-white issue, especially with the rise of the internet and the subsequent explosion of social media.

A founding principle of America is the fundamental right to speak your opinion, whether it’s unpopular, vile, or sound.

People take shelter under the First Amendment to spew all kinds of unsavory opinions. Nazis, Satanists, Communists, and pornographers are all protected by free speech laws. Knowing where the wackos are is better than driving them underground.

Foreign adversaries have also found an internet safe haven under the wings of the First Amendment. They use social media to disseminate disinformation to influence elections, recruit and radicalize terrorists, and who knows what else.

Big Tech companies like Google and Meta have their own agendas and political biases that influence how and why they program AI algorithms to promote certain viewpoints and suppress others that don’t agree.

And then there’s the federal government. The feds, like everyone else, use the internet to spread narratives that best suit their interests and those who support them. To do this effectively, they stifle opposing viewpoints, just as the Biden administration did in the COVID-19 censorship debacle.

When the federal government pressures Big Tech to censor opinions they don’t like, it’s plain to see that there’s a big problem.

The free speech clause of the First Amendment reads, “Congress shall make no law […] abridging the freedom of speech or of the press.”

If Congress cannot make a law limiting free speech, does this mean it can’t limit Big Tech from censoring people? Does it mean it can’t stop the federal government from working through Big Tech to censor opinions it doesn’t like?

There are more questions, lots of them. Should it be lawful to willfully spread lies masquerading as truth in a society where critical thinking skills have plummeted? Is all of this together a totalitarian government’s propaganda dream?

Clearly, then, free speech is not a black-and-white issue, particularly in the age of Big Tech.

Some Issues are Black and White

Critics like to mock the former President for “incoherent” rants. For his part, Trump says his speeches are “genius” and he “connects the dots.”

Trump came under fire recently for a rambling answer at a town hall about how his Presidency would help the people of Michigan.

Instead of starting in Michigan, Trump looked at the big picture and talked about nuclear weapons, China, North Korea, climate change, Mexico, tariffs, and other things before connecting the dots and bringing it all back to Michigan. If that’s rambling, we need more of it.

When it comes to free speech, instead of going to foreign actors, election interference, disinformation, and Big Tech, Trump zeroed in on the President’s role when it comes to the First Amendment.

At a Wisconsin rally, Trump said, “I will bring back Free Speech in America. I will sign an executive order banning any federal employee from colluding to limit speech, and we will fire every federal bureaucrat who is engaged in domestic censorship under the Harris regime.”

Not surprisingly, Elon Musk liked the idea and said, “Great!” in an X post.

Though free speech is and will continue to be a complex issue in the coming months and years, one thing is simple: federal bureaucrats must stay out of it.

But they don’t. In just one example of the feds limiting free speech, last October the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services enacted a transgender pronoun mandate on its employees.

Employees of the agency were instructed “to affirm any co-worker’s self-proclaimed gender identity and preferred pronouns.”

“All employees should be addressed [by] the names and pronouns they use to describe themselves,” an HHS email sent to employees and shared with CNA read. The mandate is part of the department’s new Gender Identity and Non-Discrimination Guidance, which was established to outline “employee rights and protections related to gender identity,” according to an HHS email sent to employees.

What if you believe—and there is sufficient reason to do so—that most of the transgenderism out there these days is a mental illness brought on by exposure to gender and queer theories. Should you have to “affirm any co-worker’s self-proclaimed gender identity and preferred pronouns” even if it goes against your religious beliefs and your reason? Should you be forced to help spread a disease?

The First Amendment restricts government employers from punishing public employees for their speech, with some exceptions. Demanding that employees address people by their preferred personal pronouns is far beyond the pale of a reasonable exemption.

Calling a man they/them because that’s what he prefers is tantamount to forcing employees to say 2 +2 = 9. “They” is plural. “A man” is singular. It’s basic logic. Forcing employees to comply with unreason is cruel and unusual punishment.

There was no need for Trump to spend a lot of time connecting the dots on this one. The federal government should rarely—if ever—limit free speech. Any federal bureaucrat caught doing it should be fired.

Trump’s executive order would send a message to the rest of the country and the world: America lives or dies with the First Amendment. When free speech is threatened, it’s the government's job to protect it, not build a cage around it to suit its own needs.