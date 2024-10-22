Former President Donald Trump spent this Sunday afternoon at a Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania McDonald’s. The Don selflessly spent his day off working the McDonald’s fry cooker to prove a point.

The point? That Kamala Harris has spent less time working at McDonald’s than him.

Harris has gone out of her way to point out how hot the fry cookers were during her alleged part-time job at McDonald’s. Some question if she even worked at a McDonald’s.

Trump Proves he is a Man of the People

To say Donald Trump is a populist would be an understatement. The Don could have spent his day lounging in front of the TV watching NFL football like most other Americans. Instead, he worked the fry cooker at a swing state McDonald’s.

“They’re happy because they want hope. I’ve now worked 15 minutes more than Kamala. It was a big part of her resume. She specifically put down that she worked at the French fry [cooker]. She never worked at McDonald’s. She’s lyin’ Kamala.” – Former President Donald Trump

Trump cooked up the political smack talk in addition to hot and delicious McDonald’s French fries. Though the location’s dining room was closed until 4 pm, it appeared most if not all of the drive-thru customers were legitimate patrons looking for a midday meal.

Trump Trades Witty Banter With Hungry Pennsylvanians

The former leader of the free world engaged in conversation with customers picking up their fast food at the drive-thru window. Though Trump didn’t work the cash register, he cooked French fries, loaded order bags and handed them off to hungry customers through the drive-thru window.

“Mr. President, Please don’t let the United States become Brazil. My native Brazil.” – McDonald’s customer to former President Trump

The customer comment highlighted above was one of many impassioned pleas from McDonald’s customers directed to The Don. Trump interacted with each and every drive-thru customer in an amusing and sometimes humorous dialogue.

In addition to exchanging words about the dire state of the nation, Trump also commented on McDonald’s tasty eats. He mentioned how he loves salty French fries. Trump also asked the location’s workers about the frequency of French fries sold in medium size sleeves versus large and small.

Trump Flexes on Harris Once Again

The overarching purpose of Trump spending an afternoon at a McDonald’s was to prove he is more willing to serve everyday people than Kamala Harris. Harris insists she worked at a McDonald’s during her youth. In fact, Harris went as far as stating she worked the French fry station to earn spending money.

There is no proof that Harris actually worked at a McDonald’s. Rather, plenty of those familiar with her career trajectory insist she slept her way to the top.

Harris allegedly slept with Willie Brown, a powerful California politician. If the rumors are true, Brown helped Harris become San Francisco’s District Attorney, Attorney General and a state representative in Congress.

In contrast, Trump worked his way to the top, albeit with some financial support from his father. Trump built a vast real estate empire through intelligence and sweat equity.

In contrast, it appears Harris used her physical allure to win favor with California political power brokers and break into the upper echelons of law enforcement and government.

Harris Hasn’t Responded to Trump’s McDonald’s Shift

The Harris campaign hasn’t issued a formal retort after Trump spent his free time working the McDonald’s fry cooker. Nor has the Harris team provided any legitimate proof that she actually worked at McDonald’s as a youngster.

Chances are the Harris campaign will pretend as though Trump never donned a red tie and apron to work in the blazing hot McDonald’s kitchen. Any sort of response would raise even more inquiries about her supposed stint at McDonald’s that likely never occurred.

Though Harris insists she worked the Mickey Ds fry cooker back in the 80s, there are no pictures of her in a McDonald’s uniform. Moreover, no one from the restaurant chain has presented any of her pay stubs or employment application to the media to confirm her claim.

Trump’s Day at McDonald’s Was not Staged

Trump can now officially say he has spent more time sweating over a McDonald’s fry cooker than Harris. The best part is that those who placed orders at the drive-thru weren’t Secret Service members in disguise.

The customers were everyday people of different races, ethnicities and social classes.

The moral of the story? Harris is a phony and Trump is sincere. His willingness to work in the fast food trenches might be enough to tip the swing state of Pennsylvania into the red of the Republican party this election day.

Large Image: