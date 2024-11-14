The federal government’s emergency response unit is taking sides. Under Joe Biden’s leadership, FEMA bypassed Trump supporters’ hurricane-ravaged homes to help Democrats.

That’s as childish and petty as it gets.

The discrimination led to the firing of a FEMA manager. It is possible that the favoritism will lead to even more terminations or extensive reorganization.

There is even a chance of emergency response decentralization all the way down to the state or municipal levels.

FEMA has a Clear Political Bias in Favor of Democrats

The FEMA manager fired from her post insists the agency’s discrimination against Republicans was not an isolated incident. Moreover, internal messages show employees of FEMA were instructed to intentionally skip over homes with Trump signs.

