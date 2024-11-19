After any natural disaster, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is a critical resource that Americans turn to. FEMA is responsible for providing assistance to people who’ve suffered from hurricanes, tornadoes, and other similar emergencies.

There was a time when this agency did its job without bias or playing political games. Unfortunately, things have changed in recent years. Weeks ago, Florida was devastated by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

After Helene hit, many people were working to clean up their homes, build back their businesses, and otherwise recover. Barely two weeks later, Milton arrived, causing even more devastation to Floridians’ homes and businesses.

With two back to back natural disasters of this magnitude, support for FEMA was more necessary than ever. Sadly, the agency was more concerned with adhering to a political agenda than coming to the aid of hurting Americans.

Deserting Trump Supporters After Two Hurricanes

Conservatives have known for quite some time that our nation’s government is biased against anyone that even slightly leans right of center on the political spectrum. However, FEMA’s actions in the aftermath of two Florida hurricanes is nothing short of disgraceful.