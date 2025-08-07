Fed Chair Powell is CORRUPT and Needs to Go!

Powell is part of the Deep State.
He does NOT want our beloved President to look good.
Yet Trump's economy is humming along despite Powell’s incompetence.
You know DJT is exposing HOW CORRUPT the Federal Reserve is because he needs the citizens of this great country to CHEER WHEN THEY ALL GET FIRED😲! After we DESTROY the Demonrats at the Midterms, GOODBYE THE 16th AMENDMENT, meaning GOODBYE FEDERAL TAXES!
From Donald Trump's Desk is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post