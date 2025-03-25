Donald Trump's Desk needs YOUR help to continue making great content. Please consider upgrading your subscription!

There was a time when the democratic party used to push for peace. Nowadays, they throw a tantrum anytime any politician tries to peacefully resolve global conflicts and slow down the military-industrial complex. They have slandered American patriots like Tulsi Gabbard and Donald Trump for their peace-seeking efforts, calling them Russian assets. Both of them ended up being right about Syria and many other conflicts.

Zelensky’s American gravy train is over. He can no longer insult and use the United States, while he sends his country members to die to line his pockets. The United States has spent way too much money, with questionable results, while its population has been neglected.



The European push away from America is very peculiar. Trump and Vance have come under fire for seeking a peace deal, and this region seems to forget that we have been the largest funder of NATO and Ukraine.



The hypocrisy of the EU runs deep. They have spent more money buying Russian oil than they have supporting Ukraine. Even worse, Trump warned them that this would happen during his first term in office, and they ignored and mocked him.



Trump and Vance made the correct decision to pressure Russia and Ukraine to make a peace deal and to prioritize the well-being of American citizens. Our move will either accelerate the end of needless deaths in Ukraine and Russia or push the Eurozone further into debt as it continues to fund a fruitless and disgusting war.



Trump Pushes Back against the EU



While Trump and Vance have been in the line of fire recently for their statements on the war, it is certainly clear that there is no shortage of hypocrisy from the EU on this matter. While they claim to hate Russia and love supporting Ukraine, the numbers tell a different story.



Trump made this fact very clear in a recent post. They have spent more money supporting Russia’s economy during this war.

Many other countries heavily relied on discounted Russian oil, especially when global prices spiked in 2022. Why have they not received similar criticism?



The narrative is not as simple as the mainstream media is making it out to be. Europe has relied on our support for far too long and needs to reestablish its global hegemony. One of the most logical first steps it can take is to increase its energy security so that it doesn’t have to depend on Russian oil.



The United States is not in a position to continue financing all of the world’s conflicts, especially when these parties have no interest in working toward peace. Our funding of Ukraine has been a money laundering nightmare that has produced no meaningful progress. Meanwhile, we have a lot of serious domestic issues within our country that we need to address.

Trump Tried to Warn Them in 2018 But Nobody Listened.

Here's What They Missed.